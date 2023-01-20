Dana White-promoted 'Power Slap' Divides Opinion On Internet, Called Out For Being 'dumb'

The Dana White-owned TV show, ‘Power Slap’ made its official debut on TBS on Wednesday. As reported by MMA Fighting, as per the Nielsen Ratings System, the show averaged 295,000 viewers over the one-hour broadcast and earned a 0.10 share in the age group of 18-49 years old. While the show landed at No. 45 for all cable ratings, it received mixed responses from sporting fans on social media.

Netizens were divided on their opinions about the league, as they felt it was nothing like combat sports such as boxing, MMA, and Muay Thai. Reacting to the debut of Power Slap, an MMA fighter named Khalid Twaiti said, “I have absolutely no respect for Dana White. His ownership in the Power Slap League is a game of shame. It shows his lack of care for human health. If I were in the UFC and was shown some love by him I’d question all of it”.

Another user named Ross Baines said, “Power Slap has to be the dumbest ‘sport’ I’ve ever seen. I love Boxing, MMA, Muay Thai and many other combat sports but this is just brain damage for profit”. Another Twitter user added, “Power Slap is a great example of how dumb our country is”.

More details about the Power Slap league

It is pertinent to mention that AEW’s weekly show, AEW Dynamite was one of the top programs on cable this week. AEW averaged 969,000 viewers during the two-hour broadcast. As per the ratings, Power Slap managed to retain less than a third of the views that watched AEW Dynamite on TV.

Power Slap was originally scheduled to go on air on TBS on January 11, but was delayed due to a controversial video featuring Dana White. In a viral video released after the New Year, the UFC boss was seen slapping his wife at a New Year's celebration party. TBS briefly pulled Power Slap, before announcing the backup debut date as January 18.

As per the organization, Power Slap is the world’s premier slap-fighting organization, which is licensed and sanctioned by the Nevada State Athletic Commission. “Led by Dana White, Power Slap features competitors from across the globe battling on the ultimate stage to showcase their power, technique, and resolve,” the about section of the promotion’s website states.