Dana White Says Nick Diaz Will Make His UFC Return In 2021, Hints At Potential Opponent

It looks like Nick Diaz is not ready to hang up his gloves any time soon. According to UFC president Dana White, the former Strikeforce welterweight champion will make his UFC return in the near future. The timeline and opponent are yet to be finalised, but White confirmed that he would meet Diaz following UFC 261, which Diaz was in attendance.

“Nick wants to fight. Sure, (we’ll give him one). … We’ll see how this goes. He’s waiting for me in the back right now. I’m going to go talk to him,” White said that the UFC 261 post-fight conference.

In recent years, White claimed that he would give Nick Diaz another fight, but only if Diaz was serious – something White has questioned time and time again. However, now it appears that both Diaz and the UFC are on the same boat, which rarely happens. To prove that he’s serious about his return, Diablo posted numerous videos and images from his training sessions and physical transformation on social media over the past few months. Hours before his recent meeting with White, Diaz shared a cryptic tweet, where he can be seen walking in Jacksonville with his friends.

A gentlemen never tells. pic.twitter.com/q75neBjysB — nick diaz (@nickdiaz209) April 24, 2021

The 37-year-old hasn’t fought since January 2015, when he faced Anderson Silva at the main event of UFC 183. Diaz lost the bout via unanimous decision, which was later overturned to a no-contest after Silva tested positive for drostanolone and androsterone. Diaz also tested positive for marijuana, with the two fighters getting fined and suspended by the NAC.

Nick Diaz wants to fight and Dana White is happy to oblige him! ðŸ’¯#UFC261pic.twitter.com/3vZjIirCTu — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) April 25, 2021

According to reports, Khamzat Chimaev could be Diaz's next opponent as White hinted at the mega bout while talking to media. When asked if it would be too crazy to think of Chimaev being Diaz's first opponent, White simply responded - "No". Chimaev, who is undefeated in his MMA career, fought thrice in 2020, becoming one of the biggest prospects in the process. His last fight was against Gerald Meerschaert at UFC Fight Night 178 last September, which he won via a sensational KO in the first round.

Apart from Nick, his brother, Nate Diaz is also set to make his return to the octagon later this year. The Stockton Slugger will fight Leon Edwards in the co-main event of UFC 262, which will be headlined by a vacant lightweight title bout between Charles Oliveira and Michael Chandler. UFC 262 will take place on May 15, 2021, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

