Dana White Wants To Bet $1m On Ben Askren To Beat Jake Paul, YouTuber Counters With $2m

Dana White doesn't think much of Jake Paul's boxing abilities and he is willing to bet a mouth-watering seven-figures on him to lose in his upcoming bout. The YouTuber is set to fight former Bellator and ONE champion Ben Askren on April 17, which would also be his third professional boxing bout. Ben Askren, who retired from MMA in November 2019, remains in UFC contract and has been granted permission by the UFC president to make his boxing debut against The Problem Child.

Jake Paul boxing: Dana White to bet on Jake Paul vs Ben Askren fight

Even though Ben Askren has a wrestling background and has no pro boxing experience, Dana White strongly believes that the 36-year-old will come out on top in April. Not just that, the UFC supremo is also willing to bet a whopping $1 million on the outcome. While talking to Mike Tyson on the ‘Hotboxin’ podcast,’ Dana White said the YouTuber talks a lot of “s**t”. “I hope you can bet on this thing because I’ll f***ing bet a million dollars that he loses this f***ing fight. A million dollars that he loses this fight,” he added.

Jake Paul boxing: The YouTuber calls out Dana White

Within a few hours, Dana White’s comments came under Paul’s radar, who looked more than willing to take White up on the bet. While posting a video on his Instagram page, the 24-year-old claimed that he’s willing to take things even further, asking White to double his price to $2 million, which he’s willing to match and shows a lot about the Jake Paul net worth. The Jake Paul net worth stands at $17 million as per Wealthy Gorilla (though unverified). He then stated that after knocking out Ben Askren, he’ll come after Dana White since the UFC supremo “consider yourself a ‘Boxer’ and me a ‘YouTuber'”.

Jake Paul vs Ben Askren: Askren to give Paul a tough challenge

Dana White is yet to respond to the call out, but it seems that he’s quite confident in Askren’s ability to win against someone who just became a pro-boxer. However, while Ben Askren has decades worth of experience, he’s losing to Paul in the early betting charts. On paper, Ben Askren is Jake Paul’s biggest test yet as the MMA fighter is a former two-time Division 1 NCAA wrestling champion, a former One champion and a former Bellator MMA champion. Not just that, Ben Askren has the experience of fighting tougher opponents, while Paul’s last two wins came against non-fighters (AnEsonGib and Nate Robinson).

DISCLAIMER: The above Jake Paul net worth information is sourced from various websites/media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Source: UFC/ YouTube, Jake Paul/ Instagram