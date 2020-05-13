Dana White’s UFC Office Has Sabre-tooth Tiger Skull, Swords And War Room To Plan Events

Under the leadership of Dana White, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has emerged to be one of the most prominent sports organisations in the modern world. Being in the business for 27 years, it has significantly marked itself as the largest Mixed Martial Arts Organisation in the world, producing superstars of combat sport like Conor McGregor, Ronda Rousey, Nate Diaz and many others over the years. Amidst all this, Dana White's decision-making comes to the fore.

White is attempting to steady the UFC ship amidst the global coronavirus pandemic by hosting the UFC 249 live and is looking forward to host two more Fight Night events on May 13 and May 16. Before fans can catch UFC Fight Night 173 live on screens, here’s a look at Dana White’s office at the UFC headquarters. Not many know that the Dana White UFC office has a lot of unique features.

Dana White UFC office and its interesting features ft. UFC office 'War Zone'

The Dana White UFC office appears to be lucrative and the UFC President has deliberately placed some of his favourite things in the cabin. From a saber-tooth tiger skull to swords, Dana White has it all. Here are some of the unique features.

Art Room

The Dana White UFC office also has an art room and the UFC President keeps an eye on collecting historical bits. Dana White has two Samurai swords on his desk, which are believed to be from the 1500s or 1600s. He also has an AK-47 mascot donned in dollar signs.

Personal Bar

The Dana White UFC office has a personal bar and the UFC President stocks it up with his favourite drinks. Apart from some of the finest liquors in the world, Dana White also keeps a Proper 12 in his personal bar. However, not everyone is invited into the arena, as per Dana White himself.

UFC office 'War Zone''

In the War Room, Dana White stocks all the information of the UFC fighters. There is a big whiteboard where Dana White keeps a note on each of his fighters. Fighter’s rankings, contract statuses and viewership figures are on the whiteboard. No wonder, Dana White seemingly knows how to keep an eye on everyone at the same time.

Image courtesy: YouTube of Barstool Sports