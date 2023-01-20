Dani Alves Remanded To Prison By Judge Following Sexual Assault Allegations: Reports

In the latest development, the Spanish court has reportedly sentenced former Brazil and Barcelona defender Dani Alves to jail without bail following shocking sexual assault allegations. He was previously arrested on Friday after being accused of sexually abusing a woman in Spain, as reported by the Associated Press. AP reports that the alleged incident took place on December 31 at a nightclub in Barcelona.

They add that Alves was taken into custody after he answered a police summons. State prosecutors had asked for him to be held without bail, and a judge agreed after charging him with sexual assault following several hours of testimony. Alves denied these allegations last week in a video he sent to the Spanish television channel Antena. While he did acknowledge that he had been at the club, he said he did not know the woman and added that he would never invade the personal space of anyone.

The 39-year-old Alves is one of soccer’s most successful players, winning major titles with several elite clubs, including Barcelona, Juventus, and Paris Saint-Germain, over his long career. He currently plays for the Mexican club Pumas. The defender was a key part of Barcelona’s golden years playing between 2008-16 on the team’s right flank behind Lionel Messi. He won the Champions League three times with the Catalan club, which he briefly rejoined last season.

(Inputs from AP)