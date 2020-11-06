Daniel Cormier Wants Khabib Nurmagomedov To Return And Face Conor McGregor Again

UFC legend Daniel Cormier believes his close friend and long-time training partner Khabib Nurmagomedov could come out of retirement for one last fight. The Eagle announced his retirement following his win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254, where he took his undefeated MMA record to 29-0. It was Khabib Nurmagomedov’s first fight since the loss of his father and head coach Abdulmanap, who passed away in July due to complications arising from COVID-19.

After the fight, Khabib Nurmagomedov broke down in tears before making the announcement. He claimed that he made a promise to his mother that it would be his last fight as his mother didn’t want him to fight without his father by his side. Though The Eagle claimed that he’ll stick by that statement, UFC president Dana White believes the lightweight king could return to reach 30-0 - which was initially Abdulmanap's wish.

While talking to Ariel Helwani, Daniel Cormier added to White’s comments, claiming that he won’t be surprised if the Russian decides to return. Daniel Cormier said Khabib is usually a man of his word, but he’s just 32 years old and could return for a lucrative purse. “Now, would I be surprised with the economic impact that a fight he could have could bring that could bring him back? No, and I would not judge him for that if he came back,” added DC.

Daniel Cormier on Khabib vs McGregor 2

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s announcement came in as Conor McGregor is closing in on finalising his UFC return. The Notorious One is scheduled to fight Dustin Poirier in his return bout which is rumoured to take place on January 23, 2021. Earlier, there were rumours that McGregor and Poirier could collide for the lightweight title, but Dana White made it clear that Nurmagomedov is still the champion and has not been stripped of it.

However, if the lightweight champion remains absent for long, the promotion could decide to reintroduce the interim title. If that happens, McGregor and other top contenders would face off to get their hands on the interim title. But Cormier claims that if the Irishman was to win the belt, it would set up a mammoth rematch between the pair in Abu Dhabi next October. Khabib and Conor first faced off at UFC 229 where the champion retained his belt via fourth-round submission.

"Because now, you’re Khabib, you walked away, you could say, ‘I want more,’ and there’s a good chance you’ll probably get more because that’s a home run.”

