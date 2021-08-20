Daniel Ricciardo Confident Of Being In 'prime Spot' For 2024 Title Despite Recent Setbacks

Even though Daniel Ricciardo has struggled at McLaren F1 since joining the team at the beginning of this year, he has yet made an audacious claim that he can challenge for the F1 Drivers' Championship in 2024. The 32-year old Australian has been overshadowed by 21-year old teammate Lando Norris. As things stand in the F1 Drivers' Championship standings, Norris is currently third with 113 points, while Ricciardo is in ninth with 50 points.

Daniel Ricciardo confident of mounting a title challenge in 2024

According to Motorsport.com, Daniel Ricciardo is confident that he can challenge for the F1 Drivers' Championship in 2024 as he believes that McLaren F1 is unlikely to be competitive until then. The Australian said, "I understand that the team is on a great trajectory, but now there are still a few hurdles in place that are probably going to stop us, let's say, fighting for a championship for the next year or two. I think I really look to just to try and keep building on where I am now over the next couple of years with McLaren. And then hopefully put myself in a prime spot for that '24 season. It sounds crazy to talk that far ahead. But yeah, sometimes you've got to think like that."

Ricciardo acknowledges challenges he faced at McLaren

Despite being optimistic for future seasons, Daniel Ricciardo acknowledged that his performances this season have been below par. The 32-year old said, "Don't get me wrong, I'm definitely trying! I want all the glory today! But I guess the experience tells me that it's definitely a process. But I guess with the age and wisdom, and probably maturity comes some more composure than say, when I was younger, expecting the world from everything, and it wasn't happening."

The McLaren F1 driver concluded, "Then yeah, I probably would have thrown a few tantrums by now and lost it mentally, so to speak. So that's where being here for a while now kinda helps take a breath, step back, go through it and understand that there's a reason why things aren't great right now. I need to find some answers as opposed to just throw my hands up and walk away from it all."