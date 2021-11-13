Daniel Ricciardo Opens Up On 'tension With Biggest Rival' Verstappen During Red Bull Times

McLaren F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo recently opened up on the 'tension' that existed between himself and Max Verstappen during their time together at Red Bull Racing from 2016-18.

The Australian spent three years racing alongside the Dutchman, who currently leads the F1 Drivers' Championship by 19 points from seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton. While Ricciardo revealed that the two shared a feisty relationship at times, he insisted that he yet has the utmost respect for the 24-year old.

Daniel Ricciardo opens up on his relationship with Max Verstappen

While speaking to Ariel Helwani on his YouTube channel, Daniel Ricciardo revealed why he was Max Verstappen's biggest fan after being asked who was his favourite driver on the grid. "For different reasons I guess, but Max Verstappen, because you get what you see. He might not be the most approachable or funniest or whatever, but he is Max. People know that that’s what they’re going to get. “He's a very hard racer, and obviously people like that."

Ricciardo then went on to add that he is more aware of Verstappen's abilities since he was teammates with him and has known him for a while. "I definitely respect that, and I was his teammate, so I've known him for quite a long time as well, and I've also seen him, let's say, mature and kind of grow. I think what he does is kind of relatable to some as well."

However, the situation was very different during their days at Red Bull Racing as there was 'tension' between the pair. Speaking of the times when they were teammates, Ricciardo said, "We definitely had respect for each other, but I would say today we get on better than we did back then. One year, he took me out at the start, I flipped him off. In Azerbaijan, we took each other out. There was definitely some tension. As a rivalry, he is probably been my biggest rival in the years. That doesn't mean I don't like him."

MAX: "When they take a new engine naturally they have a bit more power for the weekend, so for me it’s not a big shock. I’m just happy to be second" #BrazilGP 🇧🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/L59W2a0Fp8 — Formula 1 (@F1) November 12, 2021

F1 Drivers' Championship update: Daniel Ricciardo in eighth

While Max Verstappen leads the F1 Drivers' Championship, Daniel Ricciardo finds himself in eighth place after a slow start to his McLaren F1 career. The Australian has scored 105 points before the Brazilian Grand Prix this weekend, with his performances also including a maiden win for the team in Italy this year.