Daniel Ricciardo Tests COVID Positive; Pokes Fun At McLaren Teammate Lando Norris

Afte initial test returned negative McLaren on Friday revealed Daniel Ricciardo tested positive for COVID after day two of F1 Testing was completed on Friday.

Daniel Ricciardo test positive pokes fun at Lando Norris

With just a couple of days left before the Bahrain F1 Grand Prix gets underway, McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo suffered a major jolt after he was tested positive for COVID. As pe the report by F1 website Daniel Ricciardo felt unwell on Wednesday, the day before F1 Testing at the Bahrain International Circuit began, with the initial test returning negative. However on Friday, after day two of the F1 Testing was completed, McLaren revealed the Australian has now returned a positive PCR test. The team say he is continuing to isolate in accordance with local regulations.

Daniel Ricciardo gives an update on his health 

Taking to social media Daniel Ricciardo wrote that it was very unfortunate that he had to miss the F1 testing. He added that he is starting to feel better and will stay isolated and focus on next weekend. In his tweet, he also took a jibe at his McLaren teammate Lando Norris. While Daniel Ricciardo will not be driving the car, Lando Norris will drive all day on Saturday which will be the final day of the F1 test having fulfilled driving duties on the opening two days.

A look at the 2022 F1 Grand Prix season

The 2022 F1 season will be a  23-race calendar and will begin in Bahrain on 20 March. Th final race of the season will be taking place in Abu Dhabi on 20th November, one month before Christmas.  Due to pandemic conditions, China was not be included on the 2022 calendar but is likely to host the F1 race in 2023.  Miami makes its F1 debut on the calendar on May 8. The likes of Singapore, Melbourne and Montreal return to the schedule in 2022 after their previous Covid-related absences. The Russian Grand Prix was cancelled for this year due to the ongoing Russia Ukraine War.

A total of 16 out of the 20 drivers in the grid for the 2021 season retained their seats for the upcoming seasons, while there is one rookie driver and three drivers who have switched teams. The 2022 session comes with a significant amount of rule changes, and teams will test the limits of their new-look cars one week ahead of the first race weekend from March 18 to March 19. 

