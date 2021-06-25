Daniel Ricciardo To Join Fast & Furious After F1? McLaren Racer Jokes With John Cena

McLaren F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo shared a few awkward fanboy moments with Hollywood star John Cena as they discussed F1 and the Fast & Furious franchise movies. The Aussie gave some driving advice to the former WWE star and discussed his future Hollywood aspirations during a promotional interview prior to the Styrian Grand Prix 2021. Ricciardo joked about wanting a cameo role in one of the future Fast and Furious franchise movies.

Daniel Ricciardo wants John Cena to attend an F1 race soon

Although John Cena is a huge fan of cars, he has never attended an F1 race. Speaking to his hero, Daniel Ricciardo said, "Knowing you’re a car guy, we’ll have to get you out to an F1 race at some point. I think it’ll definitely blow your mind. I’m assuming you’ve never been, right?" In response, Cena said that his schedule has "been fast and furious at the moment but you never know what the future holds. I really hope to get there one day."

Will Daniel Ricciardo join the Fast and Furious franchise after retiring from F1? John Cena cracks a joke with the Mclaren F1 driver

During the interaction with John Cena, the interviewer put Daniel Ricciardo on the spot, saying that he may be looking to transition to a possible Hollywood career after retiring from F1. When asked to give the McLaren F1 driver some advice, Cena joked, "My advice is just please don’t put me out of a job. He knows that smoothness is fast, but he knows that smoothness isn’t very theatrical so please when you decide to make the transition just leave some work for the lowly people on the totem pole."

Ricciardo admitted that he was a huge fan of the Fast and Furious movie franchise and told Cena that he would be delighted with a minor role. "I don’t want to steal all your thunder, John. So a little cameo role, my five seconds of fame." Meanwhile, Ricciardo has more important things to focus on at the moment as he continues to build on his form with his new team, starting with the Styrian Grand Prix 2021 this weekend.

The McLaren driver equalled his best resulted of the year last weekend in France as he finished the race in sixth place. As a result, Ricciardo is currently in ninth place in the F1 standings 2021 with 34 points. Meanwhile, his teammate Lando Norris has been in fantastic form as he is currently in fourth place in the F1 standings 2021 with 76 points.

Image Credits: Screengrab from SkySports F1