Daniil Medvedev Slams Tokyo Olympics Management, Calls It "a Joke," Here's Why

Daniil Medvedev, who is known for his outspokenness, recently lashed out at the Tokyo Olympics management for scheduling matches under severe heat conditions. The temperatures reached as high as 33°C and combined with suffocating humidity were absolutely punishing for the players. Several players changed their attire and poured water over their heads during changeovers to feel cooler.

World number two Daniil Medvedev had an enduring first-round match at the Tokyo Olympics as the heat was very difficult for him to deal with. The Russian took off his shirt and shoes on one changeover and also covered his head in an ice-cold towel. After going through an extremely gruelling match, Medvedev lashed out at the Tokyo Olympics organizers as he did not believe the cooling mechanisms in place were sufficient. He also called upon the Olympics organizers to reschedule matches to the evening and revert to the standardised changeover times.

Speaking after his match with Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, Medvedev said, "I don’t think they are going to change anything in the middle of the tournament but that’s what can be done. I think the fact that we have only one minute between the changeovers is a joke… It should be 1:30 like it is in other tournaments. But you have to play. That’s the Olympics, you go for the medal. You are not here to cry about the heat." After a draining match, Medvedev will play India's Sumit Nagal in Round 2 after the Indian upset Uzbekistan's Denis Istomin 6-4, 6-7, 6-4 in Round 1.

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova backs Daniil Medvedev's stance

Fellow Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova backed Daniil Medvedev's stance and criticized the Tokyo Olympics management for poorly organizing the event. Pavlyuchenkova said, "You’re just not feeling great. So I wasn’t enjoying it at all. Every time I had to take the ice pack or ice towel it wasn’t cold at all. They expected the heat and it wasn’t 100% ready for us. I feel a bit better but I just have a massive headache now. I think they somehow could have tried to make it a bit easier."