Danish Kaneria Lashes Out At Imran; Demands Action On Statue Desecration In Hindu Temple

The latest incident of the Hindu deity statue being vandalised in Pakistan has prompted former Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria to come out and condemn the worsening plight of religious minorities in Pakistan. He has requested Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan to intervene in the matter after a video of a Hindu deity statue being vandalised surfaced online. The incident happened in the Ranchore Line area of Karachi on the night of 20 December. During the incident, the statue of Hindu deity Jog Maya was damaged using a hammer by miscreants, as per local news.

Hindu Temple vandalised: Danish Kaneria's plea to Pakistan PM

Danish Kaneria through his tweet has strongly criticised the vandalism incidents related to the Pakistan Hindu temple. he wrote that the actions were unacceptable and the reputation of the country is getting tarnished. He tagged PM Imran Khan asking him to intervene in the matter.

Unacceptable. Incidents like this ruining reputation of Pakistan. I care for my nation. Take actions @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/jiDbPvblho — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) December 21, 2021

Harassment incidents on minorities in Pakistan

The harassment of minorities in Pakistan has been a hot topic of discussion with external affairs minister S Jaishankar being asked to raise this issue at the global level. The country has been repeatedly slammed by the international community for not safeguarding the interest of its minorities. There has been repeated incidents of violence against the minorities, forceful conversions, and the vandalism of religious institutions.

According to an ANI report back in May this year an incident had come to light where a colony of a minority Hindu community in Bhawalpur was demolished. The demolition exercise was carried out under the watch of Tariq Bashir Cheema, the Housing Minister in the Imran Khan cabinet, and the country's Principal Information Officer Shahid Khokhar.

Back in October, Hanuman Devi Mata Mandir based in Sindh province was desecrated by unidentified thieves. In that incident, the thieves stole jewellery and cash worth thousands of rupees. Last month, unidentified individuals ransacked a Hindu temple in Kotri, Sindh province smashing idols and fleeing with lakhs of cash and other valuables which infuriated the Hindus.

A Krishna temple in Pakistan was also vandalised before the Krishna Janmashtami. The Sindh province has also reported regular abductions of minor Hindu girls. Minority leaders are now demanding the intervention of the Chief Justice of Pakistan in the matter.