Darren Till Erupts On Police Officers After Getting Confronted For Not Wearing Mask: Watch

Top UFC Middleweight contender Darren Till recently got into a verbal altercation with two police officers who confronted him for not wearing a mask in public. The incident took place when the Gorilla was live on Instagram, and it was seen by around 10,000 people. Now, the clip has gone viral on various social media websites and is receiving a mixed reaction from MMA fans all over the world.

Later, Darren Till posted a follow-up video on Instagram talking about the incident, claiming that the two police officers were harassing him. Darren Till said that he rarely loses his temper, but he couldn’t stand getting harassed by an “absolute bully boy of a man”. He stated that the officers were not even wearing their masks correctly and were checking his car wheels without his permission.

“The desperation to give someone a fine. Have a brilliant rest of the day officer forehead you gave a (30 pounds) fine out, that’s going to use up all of your time in court now you sad, sad little man,” he concluded.

Darren Till later added that he’s completely not against wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. He explained that he was out getting food for his family and that’s when the police officers saw him and confronted him. He said he was not wearing a mask because he had a sinus infection following the broken nose he suffered in his last fight with Robert Whittaker.

Darren Till without mask: Darren Till erupts on police officers

A much longer video of the incident that was later uploaded on Twitter shows that the altercation between Darren Till and the police officers got way heated at one point. Till, who didn’t have his medical paperwork with him, exploded on the officers when one of them tried to open his door. “I’m coming out of my local (gas station) to get food and water for my kids, and you’re harassing me over a mask! Go away! I want you to get out of my face and go away,” he screamed.

Darren Till is having none of it. pic.twitter.com/wAOWSoO59l — No Context Scouse (@NoContextScouse) January 20, 2021

Image Source: Darren Till/ Instagram