Darshna Rathore Lying Third At Almaty Shotgun World Cup

Former national champion and Khelo India Youth Games winner Darshna Rathore shot a 71 on day one of the women's skeet qualifications to lie third at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup here on Monday.

Greek Emmanouela Katzouraki was leading the field with a 72 after three rounds. They come back on Tuesday to complete the two final qualification rounds before the top eight move to the finals, also scheduled on the same day.

Darshna was the best Indian on show as teammate Ganemat Sekhon shot 69 to be placed ninth among contenders and Maheshwari Chauhan was lying further back, having shot 67.

In men's skeet, all shooters were unable to complete three rounds and Mairaj Ahmad Khan was one of them. He was lying 12th among contenders while still having 19 shots of his third round left.

Gurjoat Khangura was lying 17th with 72 while Anantjeet Singh Naruka shot 70 to be in 31st position. The men's skeet finals are also scheduled for Tuesday.