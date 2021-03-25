DAS System F1: What Is DAS system? All You Need To Know Ahead Of F1 2021

The new F1 season is just around the corner, with the 2021 campaign set to be defined by new drivers, teams, regulations and a bumper calendar. Defending champions Mercedes grabbed headlines at the start of last season when they announced one of the wildest innovations in the sport — the DAS (Dual Axis Steering) system — which eventually led to Lewis Hamilton winning his record seventh F1 championship. Netizens have now been curious to know whether or not Mercedes will continue to use DAS for the upcoming congested season.

DAS system F1: What is DAS system?

Last season, Mercedes turned heads on Day 2 of pre-season testing in Barcelona with an ingenious moving steering system dubbed 'DAS' by tech chief James Allison. In a press conference, Allison revealed that the acronym stood for 'Dual Axis Steering'. According to F1 tech expect Mark Hughes, the DAS device appears to change the alignment (toe) of the front wheels and it is controlled by the driver by pulling and pushing on the steering column.

Allison later revealed that the new Mercedes DAS system introduces an extra dimension for steering as well as the driver. "It just introduces an extra dimension for the steering, for the driver, which we hope will be useful during the year. But precisely how we use it and why we use it, that’s something we will keep to ourselves,” he said.

Mercedes DAS system 2021: Will Mercedes use DAS this season?

While the new technology had some controversy around whether or not it is legal in Formula One, Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas clearly reaped the rewards of the new technology. Reports have claimed that the English manufacturer will continue to use DAS for the upcoming season after it was allowed last term as well. Hamilton enters the new season tied with Michael Schumacher on seven world championship titles, but success this year would place the Brit on a pedestal of his own.

Thursday at track check list ðŸ—’ï¸



ðŸ”˜ Pass photo

ðŸ”˜ Big team logo

âšªï¸ Paddock building with big flag

âšªï¸ Mechanics working

âšªï¸ Lewis' outfit

âšªï¸ VB fist-bump

âšªï¸ Hot Toto content



We doing this right, Team? ðŸ‘€ pic.twitter.com/JqL3FJFpzw — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) March 25, 2021

F1 2021 schedule for Bahrain GP

The 2021 F1 season will get underway with the Bahrain Grand Prix on Friday, March 26. There will be two practice races on Friday followed by one on Saturday, March 27. After the practice races, the qualifying race will take place later on Saturday, with the main race to be held on Sunday.

The action then moves to Italy and Portugal. The Australian Grand Prix, which is usually the first race of the season, is now rescheduled to November.

Image Credits - F1.com