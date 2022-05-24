'Daughters Are Like Goddess Laxmi': Nikhat Zareen Urges Parents To Change Mentality

Women's World Boxing champion Nikhat Zareen has urged parents to change their mentality toward daughters and requested them to support them in their goals. The 25-year-old registered an emphatic 5-0 win over Thailand's Jitpong Jutamas in the flyweight category (52 kg) to become only the fifth Indian woman to win a boxing gold.

Nikhat Zareen urges parents to change mentality

While speaking to ANI after her historic World Championship victory, Nikhat Zareen said, "There are still some people in the society who feel sad when they see that a girl child is born but I feel that if a daughter is born then it is Goddess Laxmi. So, nowadays daughters are making the country as well as their family members proud."

The 25-year-old went on to add that parents must not only change their mentality but, also support their daughters by adding, "Whatever their dreams are of becoming a doctor or police officer or a boxer whatever it is. You need to support and she will make her parents feel happy. So, I do not believe in girls or boys. For me both are equal. Girls are as strong as boys."

Following a landmark win at the Boxing World Championship, Zareen also explained how her phone is full of contratulatory messages. "I mean it has just been three days since that day I am only giving interviews and people are messaging me. My phone is full of messages, DMs and notifications. So, yes I am excited to meet my family and I wanted to celebrate this with my family and friends," the 25-year-old added.

Not only did several celebrities and sportspersons congratulate Zareen, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about it, a post that the woman boxer believes was a huge moment of pride for her. "I got to know that our Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted about it. For me, his tweet about my win was a big thing. I am getting so much of love and support and to ensure that this love keeps pouring in I will keep working hard and I will try to win more medals to make people happier and make my country feel proud," explained Zareen.

Nikhat Zareen targets to win Olympic gold

After scripting history at the World Boxing Championship in Turkey, Nikhat Zareen highlighted that her next target was to win a medal at the Commonwealth Games before she looks to acheive her ultimate dream of winning an Olympic medal.

"I have just won a gold medal in World Championship but it is just a stepping stone for me. It is just a start I have just started and now the responsibility is even more as expectations have increased. So, I will work even harder. I know that my ultimate goal of winning an Olympic medal in Paris is not going to be easy. I will have to work hard and I will work hard and I would like to give a better performance. Right now my focus is on the Commonwealth Games. First I have to take part in selection trials of Commonwealth Games and then I would like to win a CWG medal over there," explained Zareen.