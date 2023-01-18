DCW 'shocked' By Allegations On Wrestling Federation; 'Sent Notice To Sports Ministry'

As wrestling stars protest at the Jantar Mantar after having made sexual assault allegations against the President of the Wrestling Federation of India, the Delhi Commission of Women expressed its shock at the whole episode on Wednesday.

Speaking exclusively to Republic, DCW chief Swati Maliwal highlighted how it was a moment of shame for the entire country that the wrestlers, some of whom are Olympians, were having to protest.

"They are at Jantar Mantar right now. And not just that, some of them are even crying. This is so so unfortunate, Maliwal said, adding that they were all very strong women.

She further said, "How is it that the Wrestling Federation of India is trying to get away with something like this? It is very shameful, we have issued a notice to the Delhi Police as well as the Sports Ministry because we want accountability, strong action should be taken against this particular person and proper inquiry should be done."

Later in the day, Maliwal reached Jantar Mantar to meet India’s top wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik, Sangeeta Phogat, Bajrang, Sonam Malik, and Anshu, as they staged a protest against the WFI’s high-handed way of functioning.

देश का नाम रौशन करने वाले Olympian Wrestler साक्षी मलिक, विनेश फोगाट और बजरंग पुनिया आज धरना करने पे मजबूर हैं। उनका कहना है Wrestling Federation of India प्रेसिडेंट और कोच खिलाड़ियों का यौन शोषण करते हैं। मामले की जाँच हेतु स्पोर्ट्स मिनिस्ट्री और पुलिस को नोटिस इशू कर रही हूँ। pic.twitter.com/FJFB9xwICu — Swati Maliwal (@SwatiJaiHind) January 18, 2023

Top wrestlers make allegations against WFI President

Speaking to reporters from Jantar Mantar in Delhi, Phogat accused the WFI president of mentally harassing her and torturing her during the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. Besides, Phogat alleged that not just her, but many women wrestlers were sexually assaulted by Brij Bhushan Sharan.

When asked about that, Brij Bhushan said, "Sexual harassment is a big allegation. How can I take action when my own name has been dragged into this? I am ready for an investigation. There has been no incident of sexual harassment. If such a thing has happened, then I will hang myself."

The Member of Parliament called it all a 'big conspiracy', and added, "These players, who till yesterday could not stop singing praises in my name...Ask any of these players, go to their village and ask. Their parents of the players who used to come with them, I used to specifically honour them. I used to tell the country, 'look, her grandmother has brought her..."