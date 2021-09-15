DDA clears proposal to set up world-class international sports complex in Dwarka

New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The Delhi Development Authority on Tuesday approved a proposal to set up an international sports complex in Dwarka that will be built as a modern state-of-the-art arena, officials said.

The decision was taken during the meeting of the DDA Authority, chaired by Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.

Inclusion of multi-storied flats along Baba Kharak Singh Marg and Pt. Pant Marg, near GPO, New Delhi under redevelopment area in Zonal Development Plan (ZDP) for construction of multi-storied flats for Lok Sabha MPs, was also approved, the officials said.

The Authority approved modification of nomenclature for the plot earmarked as 'Sports Complex' to 'International Sports Complex' in Sector-19 at Dwarka, with development control norms, the official said.

"It will be a first-of-its-kind sporting facility, in keeping up with modern, international standards, and will be developed as the state-of-the-art, iconic facility, reflecting the growth of sports in the state. And, it will showcase sports at national and international levels," a senior official said.

The desired outcome of the project will be availability of sports facility to public, encouragement of sports among youth, providing international-level facility for sportspersons to train and compete, and availability of complex for prestigious international and national-level sports events, the DDA said in a statement.

Further, it will also provide entertainment and tourist destination and real estate development across sectors llike hotels, retail, convention centre, residential, will also accrue. The commercial facilities shall include transit accommodation, besides other activities which are complementary in nature, it added.

Authority members directed that the facilities be not monopolised and are available to the general public too, on the basis of membership or pay and play service, the officials said.

The LG, also chairman of the DDA, among other decisions, also directed constitution of a board of enquiry, for hearing and considering objections and suggestions of the public on the draft Master Plan for Delhi-2041.

The last date to send objections and suggestions was August 23.

Also, for ensuring holistic, smart, sustainable strategy for planning and development of the sectors in landpooling areas, the Authority has given final approval for the Additional Development Control (ADC) norms for areas notified under Land Policy 2018, the statement said.

The policy is presently applicable in the urban extension areas of Delhi, comprising 95 villages falling in zones J, K-I, L, N and P-II. This entire area is divided into 109 sectors and on an average each sector is about 250 ha to 350 ha, and is anticipated to accommodate about 80,000 to 1 lakh population, the DDA said.

The proposal was initially approved in the Authority meeting held on April 13 and thereafter it was put in public domain for inviting objections and suggestions from the general public. It will now be forwarded to the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, for its consideration and final notification, the officials said.

Salient features of proposed ADC norms include, high intensity mixed-use development along major transportation corridors; introduction of vertical mixing of uses first time in Delhi; transferable development rights, first time in Delhi, the DDA said.

Permission for allotment of EWS houses constructed at A-14, Kalkaji Extension to the eligible JJ dwellers of Bhoomiheen Camp, Kalkaji Extension under in-situ rehabilitation project, was also given a nod.

Amendment in 'Policy and Procedure for Permission and Regularisation of Additions/Alterations of DDA Flats' was also approved in the meeting, the officials said.

Regular complaints from the allottees of DDA flats were received in DDA, MCD as well as the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs with respect to the interpretation of provisions made in the existing approved policy, leading to neighbourhood disputes and court cases, the DDA said.

The allottees have also been seeking clarifications on certain issues like right of access to common spaces, roof rights, unauthorised and illegal constructions by certain allottees, the officials said.

The Authority also gave its nod to modification in MPD-2021 with respect to "additional development control norms for areas notified under land policy".

A proposal for change of land use, of a plot allotted to Ministry of Home Affairs, from 'recreational (district park)' to 'public and semi-public facilities' at Bhavbhuti Marg, was also approved, for facilitating construction of a transit camp for CRPF near New Delhi railway station, the DDA said. It will now be forwarded to the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for its consideration and final notification. Nod was also given on proposal to relocate JJ dwellers of three JJ clusters -- GP Block, Pitampura; Kohat Enclave, Pitampura; and Golden Park; to the built up EWS flats under PM Aawas Yojna (PMAY), Urban.

Matter shall be pursued with Ministey of Housing and Urban Affairs for grant of permission to transfer Bhalswa flats to DDA under this project, the officials said.

A proposal for change of land use of a plot at Idgah Road for construction of multilevel car parking, was also approved.

The proposed modification would help the NDMC and the DMRC for construction of a multilevel car parking and Nabi Karim Metro Station at Idgah Road.

The NDMC, along with the DMRC had submitted the proposal of "integration of the NDMC multilevel parking with DMRC Nabi Karim interchange metro station" and requested for change of land use, the officials said.

The Authority has also approved change of use premise of part of the facility centre No-50 at Shalimar Bagh, Block-C&D to 'Local Shopping Centre (LSC)' & 'Group Housing (GH)/Service Apartment' The area under reference falls in 'Public & Semi-Public' land use, officials said. PTI KND KJ

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)