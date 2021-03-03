Dean Maxwell Suffers Leg Break After Taking Vicious Kick At Urban Fight Night 24: Watch

Calf kicks are one of the most effective weapons in a fighter’s arsenal. The technique that targets one specific area on the outer leg or inner leg helps the fighter to slow down their opponent and in some cases, ends the bout after the opponent suffers a vicious, possibly career-ending injury. And if you need proof of how brutal calf kicks really are, look no further than Randall Rayment’s fight-finisher from this past Saturday.

Dean Maxwell leg injury: Rayment vs Maxwell title bout

In the main event of Urban Fight Night 24 in Sydney, Randall Rayment and Dean Maxwell collided for the UFN light heavyweight championship. The fight began with Maxwell delivering a low kick and Rayment answering back with his own low kick followed by a right hand. Maxwell again went for a kick, but Rayment dodged and delivered a barrage of kicks in return.

Dean Maxwell MMA injury: Dean Maxwell breaks leg

Because of the kicks, Dean Maxwell slowed down, while Rayment continued the punishment. A few seconds later, a loud snap was heard in the venue, confusing fans. Many thought that it’s the general sound that comes after a fighter’s leg connects with his opponent’s leg with unimaginable force. However, fans later realised that the sound was of Maxwell’s bone snapping in half as the fighter’s right leg rolled in the opposite direction after he placed it down on the canvas.

Maxwell then dropped to the canvas, put his hand up to signify he was done, and the referee stepped in to wave the fight over. As the referee and officials were attending him, Maxwell slightly took his leg up for all to see that the bottom half of it was literally hanging down limply.

Disclaimer: Graphic video ahead. Please, proceed with caution.

Dean Maxwell leg: Dean Maxwell update

According to Nolan King of MMA Junkie, Dean Maxwell, who holds the record of 2-1-0, will be unable to walk for the next three months and will be undergoing surgery soon as he ended up breaking his fibula and tibia. As for Rayment, who lived up to his nickname the ‘Limb Reaper’ on Saturday, became the new UFN light heavyweight champion, taking his MMA record to 10-3.

