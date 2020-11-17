DeAndre Baker Charges Dropped In Florida, Opposing Counsel Accused Of Extortion

On Monday, the Broward State Attorney's Office dropped all charges against former New York Giants cornerback DeAndre Baker. Back in May, DeAndre Baker, alongside Seattle Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar, was accused of robbing a party in Miami using firearms. While the prosecutors did not file criminal charges against Dunbar over lack of conclusive evidence, they filed charges on four counts of robbery with a firearm against Baker. He was initially arrested on four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm.

In a statement released by the Broward State Attorney’s Office, assistant state attorney Paul R. Valcore said that the DeAndre Baker charges were being dropped after “the alleged victims and the known witnesses have become uncooperative and their credibility is inalterably tarnished.”

BREAKING: William Dean, attorney for three of DeAndre Baker's four alleged victims, has been arrested in Broward County (Fla.) and is facing an "extortion charge" connected to the armed robbery case involving Baker and Quinton Dunbar. pic.twitter.com/VGTvh6KgpE — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 16, 2020

DeAndre Baker robbery: Victims recant initial statements

ESPN reported last month that the three victims, namely - Julius Lamar, Steven Compton and Tommy J. Hartshaw - recanted their original statements, where they swore to see Baker looting people with a firearm at the party. However, during their recent deposition, the witnesses said they did not see Baker "rob or assault anyone with or without a firearm." Meanwhile, one victim has been held in contempt of court by the state for refusing to answer questions and another has been held in contempt by Baker's attorneys for failing to appear for a deposition.

DeAndre Baker extortion charge against opposition counsel

William Dean, an attorney from South Florida, was reportedly arrested on Monday for attempting to extort DeAndre Baker on behalf of the victims. Per reports in the United States, Dean was allegedly trying to rake in nearly $800,000 by blackmailing the NFL player. In exchange, Dean offered to have his clients weaken the case against Baker. The attorney wanted each of his three clients to be paid more than $266,000.

This casts doubt about whether the case against ex-Giant DeAndre Baker will continue. Investigators say Dean was attempting to extort Baker, wanted Baker to pay each of his clients more than $266,000, and, in exchange, the victims in the case would oblige in turn ... — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 16, 2020

DeAndre Baker, 23, was drafted by the New York Giants in 2019 as the 30th overall pick. During the off-season, he was told to stay away from the team and focus on his legal problems. Baker was placed on the commissioner's exempt list on July 27, 2020. before being released by the Giants in September.

Despite the charges now being dropped, the Giants are apparently not interested in reuniting with the player, who played all 16 regular-season games last season. During Monday's press conference, Giants head coach squashed any possibility of the team looking to re-hire Bakes stating, "Wish him the best luck in the future."

The Giants are 3-7 this season.

(Image Credits: AP)