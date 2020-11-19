DeAndre Baker Reportedly Signing With The Chiefs After Being Cleared Of All Charges

Charges against DeAndre Baker were dropped by Broward State Attorney's Office on Monday. The former New York Giants cornerback was accused of robbing a party in Miami with the help of firearms. Charges were pressed on him and Seattle Seahawks' Quinton Dunbar. The 23-year-old was initially arrested and was subsequently dropped by the team. However, the cornerback might soon find a new home for himself.

Also read | DeAndre Baker extortion: Charges dropped in Florida, opposing counsel accused of extortion

DeAndre Baker to Chiefs on the cards?

The #Chiefs are expected to sign former #Giants CB DeAndre Baker to their practice squad in the coming days, source says. The 2019 first-round pick is headed there for a visit, as @NYPost_Schwartz noted. That’s the only planned visit and, barring a snag, he’ll be a Chief. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) November 18, 2020

Shortly after his charges were dropped, Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network reported that defending champions Kansas City Chiefs could sign Baker to their practice squad. The report added that he has a meeting scheduled in the coming week, and will become a Chief "barring a snag".

The Chiefs are currently leading the ACF West with an 8-1 record with an average of 215.7 yards through the air. The team is also scheduled for a rematch with the Las Vegas Raiders this week on Sunday Night Football after their bye week.

Would there have been a DeAndre Baker trade anyway?

While the charges against Baker have now been dropped, the Giants are apparently not interested in re-signing the player. Some reports, looking at the team's record, state that their decision to let go of Baker was not a bad one. During the offseason, he was asked to take time off the team to focus on his legal troubles. He was placed on the commissioner's exempt list this July and was released in September.

Head coach Joe Judge shut down all thoughts about the team reuniting with the player. "Wish him the best luck in the future," he said during the press conference on Monday. The Miami-born player was 30th overall pick for the Giants last year and played 16 regular-season games for them. He recorded eight eight pass breakups and tallied 61 combined tackles.

Also read | DeAndre Baker sues Quinton Dunbar's attorney for libel and slander: DeAndre Baker charges

BREAKING: William Dean, attorney for three of DeAndre Baker's four alleged victims, has been arrested in Broward County (Fla.) and is facing an "extortion charge" connected to the armed robbery case involving Baker and Quinton Dunbar. pic.twitter.com/VGTvh6KgpE — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) November 16, 2020

Unreal timeline for DeAndre Baker



➖ 1st-round pick in 2019

➖ Played 16 games for Giants

➖ Accused of four counts of armed robbery

➖ Cut by Giants

➖ Cleared of all charges

➖ Opposing lawyer charged with extortion

➖ Reportedly joins reigning champion Chiefs



🤯 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/3CUB95x7Jx — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 18, 2020

After the charges against Baker were dropped, they charged South Florida attorney William Dean with extortion. Baker's lawyer, Bradford Cohen, stated that he had been consistently stating that this was an "extortion scheme and that Deandre was the victim". He added that the event did not play out as they wanted, which dismissed the case. However, he still has to be taken off the Commissioner's Exempt List to play in games again.

Reports added that William Dean told Baker and his attorney that his clients (Julius Lamar, Steven Compton and Tommy J. Hartshaw) were willing to listen to them as "long as the money is right". They apparently asked $266,000 per client. Their statements had been taken back last week, which accused Baker of victimizing them.

Also read | Deandre Baker pleads not guilty in armed robbery case, attorney says he was playing Madden

Spoke with Bradford Cohen, lawyer for ex-#Giants CB Deandre Baker: "I’ve been saying this from Day 1, that this was an extortion scheme and that Deandre was the victim. This event did not play out as they insinuated. And the case was dismissed." — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 16, 2020

Also read | Record not good, but young Giants improving under Joe Judge

The original statements made stated that Lamar, Compton and Hartshaw had seen the NFL player loot people with a firearm. However, recently changed statements by witnesses indicate that Baker was not seen "robbing or assaulting anyone with or without a firearm". One victim was also held in custody for contempt of court, as they refused to answer questions. Another was detained by Bradford for not showing up for a deposition.

Baker, who was charged with four counts of armed robbery and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm/intent to commit a felon, had pleaded not guilty in May. His attorneys had revealed that Baker had been playing 'Madden' to keep himself occupied.

(Image credits: DeAndre Baker Instagram)