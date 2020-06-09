DeAndre Hopkins And Deshaun Watson Support Petition For Name Change At Clemson

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins have signed the petition urging Clemson University to remove the name of John C. Calhoun from the school's honours college. The two former Clemson players are calling for support from other Clemson alumni to join the movement and remove Calhoun's name from the university.

John Calhoun served as the vice president to the sixth US President, John Quincy Adams, between 1825 and 1829. A former member of the US House of Representatives, Calhoun was a slave owner and also advocated slavery, stating it was a 'positive good'. The Clemson University campus is built on Calhoun's Fort Hill Plantation. According to reports, Calhoun enslaved over 70 African-Americans at the property.

DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson petition to rename Calhoun School of Honors

In the wake of the ongoing protests against racial injustice and police brutality, DeAndre Hopkins and DeShaun Watson are trying to use their platform and social media reach in order to bring a change in Clemson's longstanding history. DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson both took to Twitter to share a common message urging others to sign the petition to rename the Calhoun School of Honors. The petition was started by Roann Abdeladl, who is currently studying at Clemson University.

Clemson University still honors the name of slave owner John C. Calhoun on its buildings, signs, and in the name of its honors program. I am joining the voices of the students and faculty to restarted this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College. https://t.co/1198BZ8FeS pic.twitter.com/xQmXmBPUeW — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) June 8, 2020

Clemson University should not honor slave owner John C. Calhoun in any way. His name should be removed from all University property and programming. I am joining the students, faculty & DeAndre to restart this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College.https://t.co/GdhtCZKFnZ — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) June 9, 2020

DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson petition: Hopkins's Instagram appeal to Clemson students

DeAndre Hopkins also shared a post to Instagram where he said John Calhoun's association with his college is the reason he purposely skips mentioning the university's name during his NFL pregame introductions. Hopkins names Daniel High School his South Carolina alma mater, instead of Clemson. "As we watch everything happening in the world, I want to bring up something that has been bothering me for a long time in my community," he wrote. "Clemson University still honours the name of a well-known slave owner and pro-slavery politician John C. Calhoun on its buildings, signs, and in the name of its honours program."

"I felt this oppressive figure during my time at Clemson and purposely do not mention the University’s name before NFL games because of it. I am joining the voices of the students and faculty who have restarted this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College." Hopkins urged "all Clemson students, football players, and alumni" to join the movement and bring about a change for the next generation. "Now is the time for a change," he concluded.

DeAndre Hopkins and Deshaun Watson were both teammates between 2017 and 2019 at the Texans. Hopkins played for Clemson between 2010 and 2012. He was drafted by Houston Texans in the first round of the NFL Draft in 2013. After seven seasons with the Texans, Hopkins joined the Cardinals earlier this year. Meanwhile, Deshaun Watson played for the Clemson Tigers between 2014 and 2016. He was drafted by the Texans in 2017.

