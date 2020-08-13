Deepa Malik Believes India's Medal Tally Will Be In Double Digits At Tokyo Paralympics

India's only woman medallist in the Paralympics, Deepa Malik, is confident India's medal tally at the 2021 Tokyo Paralympics will be in double digits. Deepa Malik bagged the silver medal at Rio Paralympic Games in 2016 after throwing for a distance of 4.61m in shot put. Haryana-born Malik, who announced her retirement this year, was recently elected as the president of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI).

Deepa Malik talks India's chances at 2021 Tokyo Paralympics

Taking charge of the Paralympic Committee, Deepa Malik believes the future of the games in India is heading in the right direction. While speaking to paddler Mudit Dani during his Instagram chat show, In The Spotlight, Malik said, "At Rio, we had doubled the medals, we were a squad of 19. We had two gold, a silver and a bronze. In 2018 (Asian Para Games), we were a squad of 194 and won 72 medals."

India's rapid rise in Para games over the last four years sets the perfect benchmark for the nation to hit the double digits in Tokyo, Deepa Malik said during the IG session. “The sensational thing about Tokyo next year will be India bagging Paralympics medals in double digits."

Deepa Malik was among the four athletes who bagged medals at the 2016 Rio Paralympic Games. Mariyappan Thangavelu and Devendra Jhajharia won gold medals in High Jump (F42) and Javelin Throw (F46), respectively. Varun Singh Bhati won a bronze medal in High Jump. Jhajharia became the first Indian Paralympian to win two gold medals at the summer games. He previously took home a gold medal at Athens in 2004.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Tokyo Olympic Games were postponed to 2021. Earlier this month, the official schedule for the 2021 event was released. The Olympics in Tokyo is scheduled to commence from July 23, 2021. The schedule for Paralympic Games remains largely unchanged, barring it being postponed by a year. It starts on August 5 and will close on September 5. It will feature 539 sports and 22 events.

Deepa Malik has also won a silver medal at IPC World Championships 2011. She has won three bronze medals and one silver medal at Asian Para Games, the last being two third-place finishes in Discus Throw and Javelin Throw in 2018 in Jakarta. Back in May this year, the 49-year-old announced her retirement via social media. Malik wrote she will continue to serve Para sports in India as the administrative head of the PCI.

To be an office bearer at PCI had left active sports as that is the national sports code.. people waited for some declaration but one felt it's obvious. today initiated paper work for my Paralympics Medal Pension which was pending at my end. Will continue to serve #parasports pic.twitter.com/LNbRgpQlHB — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) May 11, 2020

(Image Credits: Deepa Malik Twitter)