Deepa Malik, Bhavina Patel Heap Praise On Tokyo Paralympic Gold Medalist Sumit Antil

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief Deepa Malik has heaped praise on Indian javelin thrower, Sumit Antil, for winning a gold medal in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympic Games. Sumit won a gold medal in the Men's Javelin Throw F64 event, where he registered not one but three world record-breaking throws. While speaking to Republic Media Network, Deepa Malik said javelin is going to be the next language of sports in India and that the schools will celebrate javelin next after hockey.

Antil breaks his own world record

It was sheer domination by Sumit Antil as his first two throws were registered as consecutive world records. Sumit Antil's first throw was 66.95m, while his second throw was 68.08m. Then, extraordinarily, Sumit on his fifth throw bettered his own world record with a throw of 68.55m.

Apart from Deepa, Indian paddler Bhavina Patel also lauded Sumit Antil for winning gold medal at the Paralympic Games. "Another gold...well done guys," Bhavina wrote on Twitter. Earlier on Sunday, Bhavina had clinched a silver medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 as she lost to China's Zhou Ying by 3-0 in the Women's Singles Class 4 category.

As far as Deepa is concerned, the 2016 Rio Paralympics silver medalist further added that the committee really wanted javelin thrower Sandeep Chaudhary to win a medal at the Paralympic Games. Sandeep, who also competed in the final of the men's javelin throw F64 event alongside Sumit Antil, finished fourth after registering a throw of 62.20.

"I am in a very big happy problem out here- where to go? I mean if I go to this venue, the medal comes from the other venue and I rush to that venue which is an hour and a half away. I hear that another medal has come from this venue so, I am a very proud President of the Paralympic Committee of India today", said PCI President Deepa Malik during an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network.

Deepa went on to laud the Union Minister of Sports, Anurag Thakur, and said that the reason behind the recent success of Indian para-athletes is the support from the government. India has won a total of 7 medals at the ongoing Paralympic Games, including two gold medals, four silver, and one bronze.

Image: PTI/Twitter/SAI_Media