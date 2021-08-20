Deepa Malik Impressed With SUVs In Tokyo, Makes Special Request To Indian Automobile World

The Tokyo Paralympics is all set to get underway from August 24, and India will have 54 para-athletes across nine sports disciplines featuring in the showpiece event. While the para-athletes have always made the country proud with their performances, the President of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Deepa Malik, has made a special request to India's automobile world to make a certain change in the SUVs.

The first batch of the Indian team, led by PCI President Deepa Malik, arrived in Tokyo on August 19, and the Paralympics contingent were received a special welcome at the airport. Deepa Malik on Friday took to her Twitter handle and asked India's automobile sector, including Anand Mahindra and Ratan Tata, to make specific changes in the SUVs. In the video, Deepa Malik can be seen sitting on the chair of an SUV facing outside. Slowly the chair goes inside the SUV automatically without any manual labour by the person sitting on it. Requesting India's automobile industry, Deepa Malik writes, "Impressed with this technology. Sincerely hope Automobile world in India can give us this dignity and comfort.. I love to drive big SUVs but getting in and out is a challenge, Give me this seat n I buy your SUV."

Impressed with this technology.Sincerely hope Automobile world in India can give us this dignity and comfort.. I love to drive big SUVs but getting in and out is a challenge, Give me this seat n I buy your SUV @anandmahindra @TataCompanies @RNTata2000 @MGMotorIn #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/0yFGwvl46V — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) August 20, 2021

Who is Deepa Malik?

Deepa Malik, a 50-year-old, started her career in sports at the age of 30. She became the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympic Games by winning the silver medal in shot put at the Rio Paralympics 2016. She competed in many other Paralympics events like Javelin Throw, Discuss Throw, Swimming and Motorcycling. India will start their Paralympics 2020 campaign in Tokyo on August 23.

Meanwhile, like the Olympics, the Paralympic Games 2020 was delayed by a year due to the COVID pandemic. However, the athletes quickly had to adapt to normalcy with the pandemic still around. Sharing her thoughts on the new normal with ANI, Deepa said, “The current set of athletes have become accustomed to the new normal. In the last two years they have been training, winning their games and securing their rankings on top three positions despite the COVID-19 challenges. I am really keeping my fingers crossed and I wish all the best to Devendra it was wonderful to win a medal alongside him in Rio Olympics. I'm rooting for every athlete”.

Image Credits: PTI