Deepa Malik In Big 'happy Problem' As It Rains Medals For India At Tokyo Paralympics

The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) chief as well as the 2016 Rio Paralympics silver medalist Deepa Malik has come forward and given special mention to the para-athletes who won medals for India in their respective singles events of the ongoing Tokyo Paralympics 2020 on Monday.

It was a dream day for the Indian contingent on Monday morning as the contestants won four medals. It all started with Avani Lekhara clinching the country's first gold medal in the Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 event and Yogesh Kathuniya winning silver in the men's discus throw final. Meanwhile, two Indians managed podium finishes in the same event when Devendra Jhajharia and Sundar Gurjar won silver and bronze respectively in the Men's Javelin throw - F46 event.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020: Deepa Malik gives special mention to the medalists

"I am in a very big happy problem out here- where to go? I mean if I go to this venue, the medal comes from the other venue and I rush to that venue which is an hour and a half away. I hear that another medal has come from this venue so, I am a very proud President of the Paralympic Committee of India today", said PCI President Deepa Malik during an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network.

After it rained medals for India on Monday in the ongoing Tokyo Paralympic Games, the country's medal tally has gone up to six. Paddler Bhavina Patel had opened the account for India by winning a historic silver medal in the Women's Singles Table Tennis Class 4 category against China's Ying Zhou on Sunday as the nation won its first-ever Table Tennis medal.

In the evening, Nishad Kumar also clinched a silver medal in the final event of the High Jump T47 category.

It is to be noted that India's overall medal count should have originally been seven but, Vinod Kumar, who had bagged a bronze in the men's discus throw final in the F52 category. will have to wait for the confirmation of his bronze medal following a protest over his disability classification.

As per reports Vinod's classification in F52, which is for athletes with impaired muscle power, restricted range of movement, limb deficiency, or leg length difference, was done on August 22 by the organisers. It was not clear on what grounds the classification has been challenged.