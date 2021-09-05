Deepa Malik Reveals Key Reason For Success At Tokyo Paralympics; 'Gen-Next Is Ready'

Team India on Sunday ended the Tokyo Paralympics campaign on a high note as the athletes won a total of 19 medals for the country, which is India's highest until now. India at Tokyo Paralympics won a total of 19 medals with 5 Gold, 8 Silver and 6 Bronze medals. Now, Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) President Deepa Malik said that the unprecedented 19 medals at the just concluded Tokyo Paralympics will shed more importance on youth programme for para-athletes to unearth quality talent in coming years.

Deepa Malik is the first Indian woman to win a medal at the Paralympic Games by winning the silver medal in shot put at the Rio Paralympics 2016.

Deepa Malik's plan to unearth young talents

Deepa Malik outlined that Youth Asian Para Games and other international events are coming soon and therefore it is now important to nurture and identify talents.

"We are going to short-list important qualifying international events and the Youth Asian Para Games are coming in Bahrain, we also have to start working with the U-20, younger brigade," Deepa Malik said at the virtual press conference, facilitated by PCI and 'Eurosport'.

"The Gen-Next is ready and roaring and we need to give them a platform to get classified and go out and participate, get international exposure, get more and more opportunities to get them medically classified, otherwise the new talent gets wasted," she said.

Deepa Malik reveals key reason for success at Tokyo Paralympics

The PCI President believes that all stakeholders would come together after Tokyo success. "We are hoping that more stakeholders will come forward and hold our hand. We as a federation are responsible to create new talent, identify and work with new talent, so that is the aim right now," she said, adding that the 'train the trainer' program is a must and she would speak about it with the Sports Minister.

"I think all factors combined. Because unless you have the awareness, where will the new talent come in. 2016 probably, with the help of, media and the support of government and policies helped us create an atmosphere which was accepting of para-sports.'

"And people looked up to para-sports as the prestigious platform to come and empower themselves and create their abilities beyond disabilities," she said. Malik believes that policies have become more inclusive.

"When people recognized that this is a platform, they definitely started giving more focus, policies have become more inclusive, we have had direct support from the Prime Minister, Sports Ministry, SAI we ourselves have also regrouped ourselves," added Malik, who herself won a shot-put silver, in the 2016 Rio Paralympics.

(Image Credits: @Deepaathlete/Twitter)

(Inputs: PTI)