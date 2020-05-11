Deepa Malik To Retire Before assuming Paralympic Committee Chief Post; Avoid 'Conflict'

Renowned para-athlete Deepa Malik will be announcing her retirement later in the day in order to hold her post as the President of the Paralympic Committee of India. Citing that as per the National Sports Code, an active athlete cannot hold an official position, Malik said that she will be focusing more on promoting the budding para-athletes in the country. However, the para-athlete has also mentioned that she might make a comeback during the 2020 Asian Games if the country wants her to, and if the event takes place.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Deepa Malik said, "I will be submitting my retirement letter later today. To avoid the conflict of interest, and with a heavy heart, I have to take the decision of retirement. If I have to apply for the affiliation of the government, I have to follow the government rules. I want to focus on my duties as the President of the PCI." She added, "I do not know if the sportsperson in me will ever go away. For now, I have to retire. If I have to pursue the post in PCI, then I have to follow the law."

According to Malik, she has to be a true disciplinarian and has to abide by the rules. "I have had a sports journey of 15 years, it is time for me to now look beyond my own medals and try to shape up young talent," she said.

About Deepa Malik

Deepa Malik is a renowned para-athlete and is the first Indian woman to earn a medal at the Paralympic Games. She has been awarded the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna on August 29 last year. She has won 58 national medals, and 23 international medals. Malik has also received the Padma Shri and Arjuna Award. Further, she has also collaborated with the Sports Authority of India as a moderator to do the educational zoom session for para-athletes in the country.

