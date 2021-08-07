Indian athletes have displayed their grit in the ongoing Tokyo Olympics as they battled opponents from around the world. Apart from the medal winners like Mirabai Chanu and Ravi Kumar Dahiya, other athletes too took intense efforts to take a shot at winning a medal for the nation. Among those who came close to making India proud was boxer Deepak Punia, who was in contention for the bronze medal.

Deepak Punia speaks to Republic TV on Tokyo Olympics

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV, Punia opened up on his target, efforts, the defeat and upcoming initiatives. When asked about his journey to the semi-finals of the 86-kg category, Punia said, "I had to go through sacrifices. I trained a lot and focused. I wanted to bring the medal at any cost."

The Olympics were first scheduled to be held in 2020, but got delayed due to the pandemic. Punia stated that chances of the Olympics being cancelled did play on his mind. He stated that the training got affected due to the lockdown, but his prep was not affected majorly.

He stated that he tried to be disciplined and did all the basics right, but fell short in the 'last 5-10 seconds.' " I will work on the shortcomings," she said.

Punia said, "The medal was about to be won and I was very close. However, I received so much love from the citizens, the federation and PM sir. There was no shortage for any of my requirements. The nation is doing so much for us, so a medal is the best way to repay it.

The wrestler had battled injury before his journey to Tokyo kickstarted. On the injury, he said. "The knee injury had taken place 3 month ago, knee. I gave it proper rest. I continued to train to be fit, and followed other practices like eating o time, physiotherapy and more."

"The injury was not much, with god's grace everything was good, whatever happens, happens for the good," the 22-year-old said.

What's next for Deepak Punia?

"I will visit the academy and discuss with the coach the upcoming tournaments and what will be the next target," he said.

Deepak Punia was among the few Indian athletes to reach the semi-finals in this year's Olympics. He was beaten by Myles Amine of San Marina in the battle for bronze. Till then he won against Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor and then beat China's Zushnen in the quarter-finals, before losing to American David Morris Taylor in the semi-finals.