Deepak Punia Vs Myles Amine Live Streaming: How To Watch 86kg Freestyle Bronze Medal Match

Indian wrestler Deepak Punia had successfully stormed into the semi-finals of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in the men's freestyle wrestling 86kg category on Wednesday but, his dream run came to an end after he lost his fight against world champion David Taylor, who represents the United States of America.

While the 22-year-old will have to wait another day to compete in an Olympic gold medal match, the young wrestler can manage a podium finish this time around provided he wins his bronze medal match against Repechage bout winner Myles Amine of San Marino on Thursday.

Ahead of the all-important bronze medal match between Deepak Punia and Myles Amine, let's find out how the bout can be viewed live without further ado.

Deepak Punia vs Myles Amine Live Streaming

The third-place play-off match between Deepak Punia and Myles Amine is scheduled for 4:40 PM IST on Thursday, August 5, on mat B of the Makuhari Messe Hall in Tokyo. The bout can be viewed live on the Sony Sports Network as well as the DD National channel. Meanwhile, the live streaming of this wrestling bronze medal match will be on the Sony LIV app.

Deepak Punia vs Myles Amine Preview

Deepak Punia failed to outmuscle his American counterpart David Morris Taylor as he was defeated in the 86kg semifinals, on Wednesday. Earlier, Deepak Punia impressed everyone after he defeated China's Zushen Lin in the quarter-final. In the semi-final, Punia had to defeat the 2018 world champion and the reigning Pan-American champion David Morris Taylor and the former was no match for him.

On the other hand, Myles Amine his spot in the bronze level match after defeating Belarus’ Ali Shabanu in the Repechage bout. He has won a silver and a bronze medal in the European championship and confirmed his Tokyo Olympics 2020 ticket after successfully making it to the semi-finals of the 2019 World Championships.