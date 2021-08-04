Deepak Punia Wrestling Match Live Streaming: How To Watch Olympics Event

India wrestling contingent could end up bagging medal on Wednesday with Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya both reaching the semi-final of their respective category. Deepak Punia with his superior skill and techniques has been excellent so far and is now the favourite to win the medal in 86 kg category. With a place in the final at stake here are the details of the Deepak Punia live streaming and where to catch Deepak Punia wrestling match live

Deepak Punia wrestling match live: Where to catch Deepak Punia next match

For fans who want to catch the Deepak Punia wrestling match live match can go to Sony Sports Network which is the official broadcaster of the Tokyo Olympics in India. The bout can also watch it on DD National channel. The Deepak Punia live streaming will be available on Sony Liv app though the timing of the bout is not confirmed yet.

Deepak Reaches Semifinal!



India’s @deepakpunia86 wins against Lin Zushen of China 6-3 to reach the semifinal of Men’s freestyle 86 Kg.

India's @deepakpunia86 wins against Lin Zushen of China 6-3 to reach the semifinal of Men's freestyle 86 Kg.

Deepak Punia's journey to wrestling semi final match

In the 86kg, Deepak Punia opened his campaign beating the challenge of Nigeria’s Ekerekeme Agiomor by the Technical Superiority of 12-1. The Indian wrestler comfortably overcame the challenge of Nigeria's Ekerekeme Agiomor by the Technical Superiority. The second-seeded Indian started the rather cagey contest with caution as he gathered two points against the Nigerian's defense in starting moments of the match. Agiomor soon took one point but Punia ended the first half on high with another two-pointer takedown.

Starting the second half, the silver medalist at the 2019 World Wrestling Championships, read the Nigerian game brilliantly and gave no chance whatsoever to him as the 22-year-old Indian demolished all defenses of Ekerekeme. Deepak managed to put an unanswered 8 points in the second period against the Nigerian.

In the quarterfinal bout, the 22-year-old faced China's Zushen Lin in which he had to struggle to get past his opponent. The Indian opened up a 3-1 lead but Lin effected a takedown to make it 3-3 and head on criteria. The referee awarded two points to Deepak for a throw but the Chinese won the challenge. With just 10 seconds to go and Chinese ahead on criteria, Deepak managed to get under Lin and with his strong grip pulled both of Lin's legs in the air and threw him for a two-pointer to clinch the contest.

Image: PTI