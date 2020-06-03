Deepika Handa Tests Positive For Doping; Provisionally Suspended By NADA

Women National Weighlifting Champion Deepika Handa (76 kg) of Chandigarh tested positive for prohibited substance (doping) Drostanolene and Mentenolone and has been provisionally suspended by the National Anti Doping Agency.

Deepika had won gold medal in the 35th National Women Senior National Championship 2019 in Kolkatam. Her sample was collected before the lockdown on February 6 while her reports came April 7 (during lockdown).

Another medalist Anu of Punjab, who had won bronze medal in the 87 kg category in the Championship tested positive for Stanozolol and Pratima Singh (71 kg) tested positive for Metandienone.

"The dope samples of the sportspersons were collected during various championship/out-of-competition held at various places across the country," mentioned NADA in their report adding that the case files will be submitted to the ADDP for necessary action.

