Deepika Kumari, Beau Atanu Das Dropped From TOPS Scheme; Archer Duo Vow To Return To Form

The Sports Authority of India(SAI) confirmed on Thursday that India’s top archers Atanu Das and Deepika Kumari have been dropped from India’s Target Olympic Podium Scheme(TOPS). As per ANI, the Mission Olympic Cell (MOC) decided last month to review the TOPS support for recurve archer couple Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das, following the conclusion of the National Ranking Archery Tournament in Hyderabad. After their below-par performance in the event, the MOC decided to not include the archer duo in the TOPS list for now.

Deepika Kumari and Atanu Das express their thoughts

The archer couple has time and again failed to perform the way they are expected to at multi-sports events recently, like the Tokyo Olympics, where a lot was expected from them. However, revealing her thoughts after being excluded from the TOPS scheme Deepika was quoted by ANI saying that this would only bring the best out of her. "I appreciate that SAI officials informed me before the MOC meeting itself that there was a possibility of my being excluded from the TOP Scheme. I will be motivated to return with good scores in the competitions ahead."

At the same time, Atanu Das also echoed his thoughts by admitting that the couple was disturbed after their disappointing results from the Tokyo Olympics. “We were very disturbed that we could not get the results we wanted in the Olympic Games. And we took a break from competitive archery after the Olympic Games. I know it is a matter of time before we find the form and get back to where we belong," Atanu added. The decision to exclude the couple from the TOPS scheme was conveyed to them by MOC members, SAI officials, and Archery Association of India officials, looking at their immense contribution to the rising profile of archery in India, in the last 15 years.

Young athletes get much needed financial support

Meanwhile, the MOC has sanctioned INR 4.14 lakh to 20-year-old pistol shooter Naveen and an amount of INR 2.42 lakh for 17-year-old recurve archer Ridhi. Naveen finished fourth in the 10m air pistol competition in the ISSF World Junior Shooting Championships held in Peru, while Ridhi was a part of the Indian women’s team, which won the silver medal in the Asian Championships in Dhaka in November 2021. The money sanctioned to Naveen will enable him to purchase a Steyr Evo 10 E pistol and a Scatt MX-W2 wireless optical sensor, while Ridhi will bet help to purchase Hoyt Formula Velos limbs for her bow and X10 arrows.