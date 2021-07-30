Deepika Kumari Vs An San Live Streaming: How To Watch Archery Quater Final Live India?

After a dramatic shootout win over Ksenia Perova of the Russian Olympic Committee in the Round of 16, Deepika Kumari is set to face her toughest test when she takes on Korea's An San in her quarterfinal clash of Tokyo Olympics 2020. Here are the details regarding how to watch Olympics archery events live, Deepika Kumari vs An San Live Streaming and where to watch Archery pre-Quarter Final matches live.

Deepika Kumari live streaming: How to watch Olympics Archery Events live and where to catch Archery pre-Quarter Final matches live

If you are wondering where to catch Archery pre-Quarter Final matches live then one can watch the live broadcast on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, and Sony SIX HD/SD will have English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2020 will have Hindi Commentary. DD Sports will live broadcast India's matches on its Direct-to-home DTH service.

Deepika Kumari vs An San Live Streaming details

Coming to Deepika Kumari vs An San Live Streaming details the match can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network or live-streamed on the Sony Live app and website. Her event will go live at 11:30 AM IST on Friday, July 30.

Deepika Kumari vs An San match preview

During the ranking event, the World No 1 archer (Kumari) finished 9th with a total score of 663 out of 720, while AN San set a new Olympic Record with a score of 680 breaking the record set by Ukraine's Lina Herasymenko (673) in 1996 at Atlanta. When both these archers faced each other for an Olympic Test event at the same venue back in 2019, Deepika lost to San in straight sets. Following the quarterfinal win, Kumari said that she is nervous and even though the match is difficult she is trying her best. She also said that the path to glory will only get tougher and she needs to focus and keep fighting. This battle promises to be a cracker of a match with two of the world's top archers vying for the chance to stand on the podium.

Image: @WorldArchery / Twitter

