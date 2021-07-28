Deepika Kumari Vs Karma From Bhutan Live Stream: How To Watch Olympics Archery Events LIVE

Deepika Kumari will take on Bhutan's Karma on Wednesday, July 28, in the round of 32 of the women's archery event at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. There has been a lot of pressure on world number one Deepika ahead of her match as she will be looking to do her beat her opponent and go through to the next round.

In the ranking round, Kumari finished ninth overall with a score of 663. She qualified for the round of 32 on Friday, July 23, and faces stiff competition in the form of the Korean trio of An San, Jang Minhee, Kang Chae-young who all finished top three with scores of 680, 677, and 675 respectively.

Kumari, for now, faces Bhutan's Karma in the round of 32. Karma, the ace female archer from Bhutan is the first player from the country to qualify for an Olympic quota. She scored a total of 616, her personal best in the women's individual ranking round in Archery on Day 1 of the Tokyo Olympics finishing 56th.

How to watch the Tokyo Olympics on live TV in India?

The live broadcast of India’s Olympic matches will take place on Sony Sports Network. Sony TEN 1 HD/SD, Sony TEN 2 HD/SD, and Sony SIX HD/SD will have English commentary. Sony TEN 3 HD/SD to live telecast Tokyo Olympics 2021 will have Hindi Commentary. DD Sports will live broadcast India's matches on its Direct-to-home DTH service.

Live streaming Tokyo Olympics in India

The Tokyo Olympics can also be live-streamed on the Sony Liv app or website.

Deepika Kumari vs Karma match live

Deepika Kumari's match can be watched live on the Sony Sports Network or live-streamed on the Sony Live app and website. Her event will go live at 2:14 PM IST on Wednesday, July 28.

Results from the Indian contingent on Day 5

Veteran Indian archer Tarundeep Rai bowed out of Tokyo Olympics 2020 as Itay Shanny of Israel beat him 6-5 in the round of 32 match. Earlier, the 37-year-old Army archer come-from-behind to win 6-4 in his match against Oleksii Hunbin of Ukraine in the previous round.

Indian women's hockey team suffered a third successive defeat as Great Britain won the match 4-1 on Day 5 of the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic Games.

Ace Indian shuttler PV Sindhu defeated Hong Kong's Ngan Yi Cheung in her second Group J match of the Tokyo Olympics 2021 today. Sindhu defeated Ngan Yi Cheung in straight sets 21-9, 21-16 to cruise into the elimination round of women's singles badminton event.

(Image Credits: @worldarchery - Twitter)