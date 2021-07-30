Deepika Kumari Vs Perova Live Streaming: How To Watch Archery Pre-QF Matches Live?

World Number 1 Archer Deepika Kumari on Friday will resume her quest for her first medal of Tokyo Olympics as she will take on Russia's Ksenia Perova in Women's Individual Pre-quarterfinals at 6 AM IST. Deepika Kumari has been pitted against Russian World Number 8 Ksenia Perova, a team silver medallist at Rio 2016 and a former world champion. Here are the details about Deepika Kumari vs Perova Live Streaming, How to watch Olympics Archery Events Live and how to watch Archery pre-Quarter Final matches Live-

Deepika Kumari vs Perova Live Streaming

Deepika Kumari Live match (Pre-Quarter final) against Ksenia Perova is scheduled to take place at 6 AM IST. If Deepika defeats Persova then the Archery quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will take place after 11: 00 AM IST.

How to watch Olympics Archery Events live

Speaking about Where and How to watch Olympics Archery Events live, fans in India can enjoy Deepika Kumari Match Live on Sony Sports Network in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages. For how to watch Archery pre-Quarter Final matches live, fans can log into the Sonyliv app to catch all the action.

Deepika Kumari vs Ksenia Perova match preview

Deepika Kumari has advanced to the pre-quarterfinals after a sweeping victory against Bhutan's Karma 6-0 in straight sets during their Tokyo Olympics Round of 32 and then against USA's Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez 6-4 in the Round of 16 clashes respectively. In the first set, Deepika was put in a spot as Jennifer took an early 2-0 lead. The second set was tied at 2-2 and the world number one staged a brilliant comeback in the following set with a 4-2 lead. Jennifer Mucino-Fernandez then held on to her nerves and ensured a draw in the fourth set 4-4.

Notably, Deepika Kumari vs Perova Live match which will be aired around 6 AM IST will determine who will go through the quarter-finals and ultimately to the play-offs.

India has never won a medal in Archery, and World No.1 Deepika will hope to change the course of history when steps out at the Yumenoshima Final Field on Friday. The 27-year-old has struggled for consistency throughout the Olympics, however, on her day she can give any opponent a tough fight.

(Image Credits: AP)