'Deepika Kumari Will Bring Gold': Ankita Bhagat & Komalika Bari Ahead Of Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics is just around the corner and India's preparation is going distinctively. Recently, the Indian women recurve team created history by winning the gold medal in the Archery World Cup played in Paris and now they are looking to make it big at the Tokyo Olympics. Team members Komolika Bari, Ankita Bhagat and their coach Poornima Mahto returned to their home state of Jharkhand after winning the gold medal, where they were showered with love.

Deepika Kumari has her eyes on Gold at Tokyo Olympics

Deepika Kumari has been very successful ever since she came to play this sport and yet again in Paris she proved that she is one of the best archers in the world right now. She made a clean sweep by winning three gold medals in just 4-5 hours declaring her statement loud and clear for the Tokyo Olympics. Apart from Deepika, Ankita Bhagat and Komolika Bari also performed brilliantly in the World Cup in Paris.

Deepika won two golds in singles competition, two in a team along with Ankita and Komalika and one in a mixed team with Atanu Das.

Ankita Bhagat and Komalika Bari interview with Republic World

In an interview with Republic World, the 18-year-old Komalika said, "It is a matter of pride to play in a team with Deepika Kumari. She has been with us for a long time. She has brought a lot of development to the game."

While the 23-year-old Ankita said, "We did not perform well in the qualifiers before the World Cup. Due to which there was a lot of pressure on us during the World Cup. But our confidence kept increasing as we played. It was a wonderful moment to win the gold medal in the World Cup."

Coach Poornima Mahto said that Deepika has made the entire country proud and she believes that Deepika will do well in the Tokyo Olympics. "After the 2012 London Olympics, Deepika was quite disappointed with her performance as she faced that bad phase firmly. I am sure Deepika will bring laurels to India in Tokyo Olympics", she added.

Tokyo Olympics will commence on July 23.