Defence Min Rajnath Singh Renames Pune's ASI Stadium After Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has renamed a stadium after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra at the Army Sports Institue (ASI) in Pune on Friday. The inauguration ceremony was attended by Army Chief General MM Naravane and Neeraj Chopra himself. In the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, Chopra won the gold medal for India by throwing the Javelin to a distance of 87.58 meters in the Men’s Javelin Throw event. This gold medal by Chopra is the first-ever medal by an Indian athlete in track and field events and the first for India since Abhinav Bindra’s gold medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Maharashtra: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a stadium named after Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra at Army Sports Institute in Pune. Army Chief General MM Naravane and Neeraj Chopra were also present at the occasion. pic.twitter.com/I53EcKg8m8 — ANI (@ANI) August 27, 2021

‘Mission Olympics’ programme

Felicitated Subedar Neeraj Chopra at the Army Sports Institute in Pune today for his amazing performance at Tokyo Olympics. He made the country proud by winning the Olympics Gold Medal. Now, the ASI has renamed the Stadium after him. Wishing him success in his future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/N9fbL8vOqN — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 27, 2021

After the stadium's inauguration, Rajnath Singh also felicitated all the Armed forces personnel who participated in the Tokyo Olympics. As per an official release by the Ministry of Defence, dated August 22, 2021, the Army Sports Institute in Pune has produced 34 Olympians, 22 Commonwealth Games medalists, 21 Asian Games medalists, six Youth Games medalists, and 13 Arjuna Awardees so far. The Indian Army’s ‘Mission Olympics’ programme was launched in 2001 as a Key Responsibility Area so that the standard of sports in India can be raised to win more medals in international events like the Olympics.

The ASI, Pune has evolved as a unique and world-class sports institute of the Indian Army to prepare the sportspersons who serve the nation for international competitions through scientific talent identification, systematic training, world-class coaching, sports science support, international exposure, and good infrastructure support, together with the help the Armed Forces, National Sports Federation and other national and international level sports agencies.

Delighted to facilitate all the Armed Forces personnel who participated in the Tokyo Olympics. My good wishes to them for a successful career ahead. pic.twitter.com/QWXepVayyn — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 27, 2021

Chopra serves the Rajputana Rifles regiment of the Indian Army. He and fellow Olympian Deepak Punia have been previously felicitated by the Colonel of Rajputana Rifles Lt Gen KJS Dhillon for the brave performance at the Tokyo Olympics 2020. Chopra has also been rewarded with a cheque of INR 6 lakhs from his regiment. Deepak Punia also serves the Rajputana Rifles regiment of the Indian Army and has been rewarded with a cheque of INR 4.55 lakhs.

(With Inputs from ANI)

(Image Source: ANI)