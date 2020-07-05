Defying RK Anand's Position, Mittal Calls Batra "legal Illiterate"

The battle for supremacy and infighting within Indian Olympic Association reached its crescendo, with vice president Sudhanshu Mittal overlooking IOA legal chief R K Anand's position on powers of President Narinder Batra while terming him a "habitual offender with legal illiteracy."

In a scathing letter to IOA president, a copy of which is with Republic TV, Mittal writes: "With reference to this letter addressed to SG, it seems to me that you suffer from legal illiteracy."

This scathing letter comes even after IOA vice president and legal department chairman RK Anand appealing to warring factions to stop infighting and control their language.

Mittal went a bit further asserting his viewpoint:

"Point 6 of the Statute quoted by you deals with the appointment of a Secretary to assist the Ethics Commission. Even a plain reading of the provision clarified that it deals with the appointment of Secretary of the Ethics Commission and not with someone who is to assist the ‘office of the Chairman’ but then these distinctions can be made only by legal literates. Ms. Koshi has not been appointed as Secretary of the Ethics Commission but has been assigned to the office of the Chairman of the Commission for assistance."

He further continues: "It may further be noted that in the same rule, it is clearly stated that the appointment of the Secretary has to be made by the Chairman of the Commission, which in this case is Justice Garg, only in consultation with IOA President and not with his concurrence."

Finally, he pressed charges:

"You have claimed that in Law, consultation entails concurrence of the President. This is the most absurd interpretation and a figment of your imagination. Pl note that in Administrative Law, consultation is merely consultation and hundreds of appointments are made by Central Government in consultation with the States where no concurrence is taken while doing so. That this principle will be beyond your comprehension, I can anticipate so I expect you to come again with some weird argument."

He further charged: "I must also point out that in your earlier communication you had claimed to be the ‘appointing authority’ yourself so this climb down of position is a welcome change thought again non-sustainable in Law. In order to manipulate the Commission, you had earlier acted illegally bringing disrepute to IOA. The honourable High Court had to intervene to grant a stay against your illegal endeavours. It was expected that you will now desist from any more illegalities after getting a rap on your knuckles from the judiciary but I guess you will never learn your lessons."

He finally concluded showing his allegiance; "I may also point out that running of the IOA Secretariat is the responsibility of the Secretary-General. Henceforth, since you are a habitual offender who refuses to learn, I shall suggest to the SG to not to take cognizance of your illegal letters."

