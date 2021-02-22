Deion Sanders' Wallet, Phone 'Stolen' From Locker Room During Jackson State Debut

This weekend, retired NFL star Deion Sanders made his coaching debut for the Jackson State. His team cruised to victory, securing a 53-0 win over NAIA Edward Waters. However, Sanders later revealed that his personal belongings were stolen from the locker room. Reports later added that his belongings were found later on.

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders robbed during debut with team?

Whomever putting out the lie that my belongings wasn’t stolen is LYING. My belongings were taken out of a zipped bag in my office and more items were taken as well from my office. We have retrieved them since being reported. My Staff member witnessed the crime. #Truth — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) February 22, 2021

After Jackson State's win, Sanders spoke to the media about his personal belongings being stolen. While reports said that the items were found, Sanders took to Twitter to explain the whole situation. Per the 53-year-old coach, an assistant saw the belonging being taken but was unable to stop him. He further added that more belongings were taken from his office, and anyone who was saying they were not stolen is lying.

Official Statement Regarding Incident pic.twitter.com/pDKQNtd7dd — Jackson State Athletics (@GoJSUTigers) February 22, 2021

Ashely Robinson, Jackson State's athletic director, confirmed that the items were all recovered to Sports Illustrated. She also issued a statement later on, explaining that they are working to review their security protocols, not wanting this incident to repeat. Sanders remained upset, believing this was a 'malicious, personal attack'.

Since moving to Jackson in December, this is the second time Deion Sanders has had property stolen.



Someone stole a boom box from his car. Upon learning it was Deion's boom box, the person returned the property to him.



"What happened today was malicious, a personal attack." — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) February 21, 2021

As per Sanders, this is not the first time his belongings had been stolen. A boom box was stolen from his box earlier, only to be returned later. He remained distressed, demanding to know if anyone is aware how it feels to come back happy and with the game ball, only to not have his phone around. He was presented the game ball, and referred to it as 'one of the best moments' in his career.

A sad, bizarre and unfortunate situation. After his first win as Jackson State's head football coach Deion Sanders reveals that his personal items were stolen during the game. pic.twitter.com/S0CyJMN1VW — Joe Cook (@JoeCookSports) February 21, 2021

Deion Sanders football coach debut

This was Sanders' debut as a head coach. While he was hired in September last year, the season was postponed dur to the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the schedule, Jackson State is set to play eight games this season. They will play Mississipi Valley State next.

Deion Sanders made his CFB coaching debut today.



His Jackson State Tigers beat Edward Waters, 53-0 🕺 pic.twitter.com/jIf4Uxbp7i — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 21, 2021

Deion Sanders net worth

As per Celebrity Net Worth, Sanders is worth $40 million. Having played with the MLB and NFL, he is the only one to have played the Super Bowl and World Series. Sanders has reportedly earned less than $60 million with his contracts, along with millions because of his endorsements.

