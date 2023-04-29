Delhi CM Kejriwal Meets Protesting Wrestlers; 'accused Should Get Harshest Punishment'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday met protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar and extended his support to them. He also demanded justice for the women wrestlers who have been exploited and said that the accused should be given the harshest punishment.

"All these women players who have brought laurels to the country all over the world are our daughters, they must get justice. No matter how powerful the accused is, he should be given the harshest punishment," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

On meeting wrestlers, the Delhi CM said, "The athletes who have brought laurels to our country have been protesting for the past week. If our women are being exploited in any way, the person should be immediately hanged. These are not common women. These are women who have made the country proud on the global stage."

He also saluted the courage of protesting wrestlers and said that the people of the whole country are with them. He also asked politicians across party lines to extend their support to wrestlers.

"Those who love our country, whether they're from Congress, AAP or BJP and even if not affiliated with any party, must take off and come here to extend support to them (wrestlers)...we will provide all the support to these athletes but I request Central government to not cut off their water, electricity and other basic facilities," he said.

Several wrestlers have resumed their agitation and sat on a dharna since April 23, demanding that an FIR be filed against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. They also demand that Singh be removed from all posts he holds.

On Friday night, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh. While the first FIR pertained to allegations of a minor wrestler and was registered under the POCSO Act, the second was related to outraging modesty.