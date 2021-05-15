Delhi Court Issues Non-bailable Warrant Against Wrestler Sushil Kumar In Murder Case

Trouble has been mounting on Olympian Sushil Kumar as Delhi Court on Saturday issued a non-bailable warrant against him and nine others in connection with the murder of a 23-year-old former junior national wrestling champion, Sagar Rana. Earlier, Delhi Police had issued a look-out notice against Sushil Kumar after he went missing. Notably, Delhi Police on Friday also wrote a letter to the Delhi government outlining that Sushil Kumar is still enjoying the status of Officer on Special Duty (OSD) despite being named in the murder of a former junior national champion Sagar Dhankad.

Non-bailable warrant issued against Olympic medalist Sushil Kumar & others in the case relating to killing of 23-year-old Sagar Rana at Chhatrasal Stadium



Sushil Kumar is one of the accused in the Chhatrasal Stadium scuffle incident where a 23-year-old, Sagar Kumar, a former junior national champion lost his life. Sushil Kumar, who has been absconding since the night of the scuffle, is said to be involved in the incident where two factions of wrestlers allegedly opened fire on each other, leaving several injured and 23-year-old Sagar Kumar dead. However, Sushil Kumar has claimed that he has nothing to do with the incident and the wrestlers who got into the brawl were not his known. "They weren't our wrestlers, it happened late last night. We have informed police officials that some unknown people jumped into our premises and fought. No connection of our stadium with this incident," stated Kumar.

WFI expresses concern over India's wrestling image

Recently, the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) had expressed concern over India's wrestling image as Sushil Kumar is one of the most decorated wrestlers of India. "Yes, I must say that the image of Indian wrestling has got hurt badly by this. But we have nothing to do with what wrestlers do away from the mat. We are concerned with their on-mat performance," WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar told PTI.

Notably, Sushil's bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympics ended India's 56-year-long wait for an Olympic medal in wrestling. The achievement had a tremendous impact as Indian wrestling witnessed the rise of Yogeshwar Dutt, Geeta, and Babita Phogat, their cousin Vinesh, Rio bronze medallist Sakshi Malik and World medallists Bajrang Punia, Ravi Dahiya, and Deepak Punia after that.

Sushil hails from Najafgarh's Baprola village, is to date India's only world champion (2010) in the sport. He is also the only one to claim two individual Olympic medals, an exceptional feat for a country that has seen very limited success at the Games.

