Delhi Govt Refuses To Honour CWG Medalist Divya Kakran With Cash Reward: 'We Can't...'

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Thursday refused to honour Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Divya Kakran, saying that they cannot give her a cash reward because she represents Uttar Pradesh. Earlier, Kakran had slammed the Delhi government for not providing her financial support despite representing the state and bringing laurels for the country on the international stage. Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj has stated that Kakran lives in Delhi but represents Uttar Pradesh because of which they cannot give her cash rewards.

"Player lives in Delhi but has only played for the state till 2016-17. As for respect, CM called her in 2018 respectfully. We can't give her cash rewards as she represents UP but we have always respected her," Bharadwaj was quoted as saying by ANI.

Kakran alleges lack of support

Kakran, who won the bronze medal in the Women's Freestyle 68kg competition at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, held a press conference on Thursday where she alleged a lack of support from the Delhi government. Kakran told Republic TV that despite her performances for Delhi and India, she never received any kind of assistance from Kejriwal and his government. She also produced a certificate that showed that she represented Delhi from 2011 to 2017. Kakran in her presser claimed that she moved to Uttar Pradesh after not getting any help from the Delhi government despite constant reminders.

In her press conference, Kakran also cited examples of other wrestlers who received help from the Delhi government despite not hailing from the state. She claimed Sushil Kumar, Saina Nehwal, Yogeshwar Dutt, and Ravi Dahiya all received help from the Delhi government despite hailing from Haryana. Kakran further claimed that Kejriwal had promised her, in person, to provide her with adequate supplies for her training but the AAP leader never lived up to his promise and kept ignoring her. Kakran showed a letter she had written to Kejriwal to prove her claims.

Image: PTI