Delhi HC Asks BFI To Place Evaluation Forms Of Three Boxers Rejected For World Championship

The Delhi High Court Tuesday asked the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) to place before it the evaluation forms of three national champions Manju Rani, Shiksha Narwal and Poonam Poonia who were rejected for the upcoming Women’s World Boxing Championships.

The tournament will be held from March 15 to 31 in Delhi.

The high court, which refused to grant any interim relief to the petitioner players, said in the meantime, if a reserved category player is being maintained by the respondents, the petitioners should be considered for that.

“Let the evaluation forms be produced on Monday,” Justice Prathiba M Singh said.

The high court was hearing the petition by the three boxers whose counsel argued that all the players selected are those who were defeated by the petitioners at the national championships held in December 2022 in Bhopal.

During the hearing, advocate Hrishikesh Baruah, representing the BFI, said winning a gold medal is one of the qualifying criteria. The players are then evaluated at the national camp on the basis of selection criteria for national camps and world championship 2023.

He said the players have been evaluated and their candidature has been rejected.

The judge observed, “The professional boxer has evaluated all of you, I cannot interfere in this.” The plea said, "...the petitioners have requested the relevant authorities for considering their names for selection in women's world championship, but they did not get any fruitful results." According to BFI, the new selection policy for the men's and women's World Championships and the Asian Games was followed to pick the national team and Manju (48kg), Shiksha (54kg) and Poonam (60kg) could not make it to the 12-member side.

According to the new policy, drafted in consultation with High Performance Director (HPD) Bernard Dunne, the boxers underwent an evaluation process for three weeks where they were judged on various parameters.

Nine of the 12 national champions were ranked one and qualified for the marquee event.

Commonwealth Games champion Nitu Ghangas (634), Preeti (623) and CWG bronze medallist Jaismine Lamboria (612) finished ahead of Manju (564), Shiksha (573) and Poonam (567) in the evaluation test and were ranked one.