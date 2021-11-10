Delhi HC Issues Notice To BFI On Petition By Boxer Arundhati Choudhary Over Selection Bias

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court issued a notice to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI) and others in regard to a petition filed by boxer Arundhati Choudhary. Arundhati, who is the national champion, filed the petition as she seeks to represent the country in the 70kg weight division at the Women's World Boxing Championship in Turkey but Olympic bronze-winner Lovlina Borgohain was selected for the world championships without a trial. Arundhati, who is also currently the reigning youth world champion, wants a trial to be held in the 70kg category. All the other 11 weight categories are to be represented by the national champions.

However, BFI told the Delhi High Court that Arundhati Choudhary has been named in the reserve boxer category in the 70kg weight division at the Women's World Championship. According to Arundhati's petition, Lovlina was picked to represent the country on the merit of her Tokyo Olympics performance.

Arundhati did not object to BFI's decision

Earlier on Tuesday, a BFI official said that the decision to grant Lovlina direct selection was taken at an Executive Committee meeting and Arundhati was present at the meeting and did not object to anything at that time.

“The decision to grant Lovlina direct selection was taken at the Executive Committee meeting in September. Rajasthan, from where Arundhati comes, was part of that meeting and they did not object at that time,” the BFI official told PTI.

He then said that all the participants knew in the Nationals what the framework of selection was and it was mentioned in the tournament brochure that the 70kg selection had been sealed to honour the Olympic performance.

The BFI official also added that the selection policy was only meant for the World Championships and that there will be trials for competitions in the future.

“This selection policy was only meant for the world championships. Obviously, there will be trials for competitions after that. She will get her chances,” the BFI official told PTI. “It was a decision taken at the EC and everyone who competed in the Nationals knew what the stated position was. It is a bit sad that she has taken it court,” he added.

