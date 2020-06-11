Delhi's Iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Set To Get ₹7,853 Crore Makeover Through PPP Model

The iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi is set to undergo a massive overhaul if the Kiren Rijiju-led Indian sports ministry’s proposed Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model gets through. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium Delhi was originally constructed by the Government of India to host the athletic events and ceremonies of the 1982 and 1989 Asian Games. The Delhi stadium is an all-seated 60,254 capacity stadium, designed and constructed to meet the international standards for stadiums set by FIFA, AFC and the IAAF. The Kiren Rijiju-proposed PPP model is set to cost a massive ₹7,853 crore.

Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium set to be overhauled for a whopping ₹7,853 crore

According to a New Indian Express report, the sports ministry on Wednesday invited bids for the redevelopment for the iconic stadium, which also hosted the 2010 Commonwealth Games in New Delhi. Kiren Rijiju's Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports wants the Delhi complex to be suitable for hosting Olympics and other multi-national events besides commercialisation and maximum utilisation of space. A ministry document said that the objective is to develop a complex based on an integral economic base that promotes world-class standards while adhering to the standards of International Olympic Committee (IOC), FIFA, World Athletics and other such international sports bodies. The main aim of the ₹7,853 crore redevelopment project is to make the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium complex in Delhi capable enough of hosting the Olympics and other international multi-sporting events.

The projected cost is based on a Draft Pre-feasibility Report provided by Ernst & Young LLP for Niti Aayog and is in line with India’s asset monetization mandate. Niti Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant also praised the move by praising Kiren Rijiju and the Ministry of Sports in what he termed as a 'great initiative'. The Kiren Rijiju-led Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports will chalk out the details later on the Delhi which will primarily be 'Design, Build Finance, Operate and Transfer' (DBFOT).

While making the stadium fit enough to host the Olympics is the primary concern, the New Indian Express report suggests adding a multi-use indoor sports hall without seating to accommodate one indoor basketball or two badminton courts in the 102-acre Delhi complex. The report also includes a suggestion of four table tennis courts of international Olympics standards and a 10m shooting range. It also offers a 50m swimming pool, tennis courts and recreation centres. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Delhi could also include facilities for sports climbing, rappelling etc; zip-lining, obstacle courses/ paintball, bowling alley, virtual reality arcade, go-karting, yoga, zumba are also mooted, while there's a possibility of renting out space for food courts and sports goods outlets.

