Delhi Police Gathers Scientific Evidence Against Sushil In Sagar Rana Murder Case: Sources

Tracking the latest developments in the Sagar Rana murder case, sources have informed Republic TV that the Delhi Police is gearing up with scientific evidence to bring home the guilt of the wrestler Sushil Kumar in connection with the murder case of the wrestler Sagar Dhankar. Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava had also chaired a special meeting in this connection. This meeting was attended by DCP Monika Bhardwaj, Additional CP Shibesh Singh and other members of the team. CP Srivastava himself was presiding the meeting, sources added.

A highly placed sources said, "Police will file a chargesheet on the basis of scientific evidence. We discussed scientific evidence to know whether the case of the prosecution is strong or not."

Sources further stated that the Delhi Police team has collected DVR, CCTV, mobile clip, GPS locations, fingerprints and bloodstains o bring home the guilt of the accused. During the meeting, SN Srivastava said that without scientific evidence, police won't file the chargesheet. The police also have taken help of psychiatrists to interrogate Sushil.

"Now we are inching towards a foolproof chargesheet which will be supported by scientific evidence. We know that witnesses can turn hostile and accused don't confess their guilt before the court, that's why we will use more scientific evidence," sources added.

Sagar Rana murder case

According to sources, on the intervening night of May 4-5, a quarrel had broken between wrestlers at Chhatrasal Stadium which quickly escalated after someone from the group fired shots. The injured wrestlers had to be rushed to the Trauma Centre, Civil Lines, where one of the wrestlers, former junior national champion Sagar Rana succumbed to his injuries. Days later, 24-year-old Prince Dalal from Jhajjar, Haryana was arrested in the case with double-barrel-loaded guns. Another accused in the firing, Sonu Mahal is touted to be a close associate of gangster Kala Jathedi. Sushil Kumar was also named in the crime and the authorities had formed several teams to nab him. However, Kumar denied his involvement and asserted that those involved were not his wrestlers.

(Image: PTI)