Delhi Police Will Withdraw FIRs Filed Against Wrestlers On May 28: Sakshi Malik

The Delhi Police will withdraw all FIRs registered against wrestlers on May 28, said Sakshi Malik after coming out of a six-hour-long meeting with Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur. The FIRs were registered against the wrestlers after they attempted to march to the new Parliament on the day of its inauguration as part of protests seeking the arrest of Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Sakshi Malik further said that the government has asked them to stop their protests until the probe is underway. "We have been asked to suspend our protest till police complete their investigation by June 15."

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, after speaking t the wrestlers, told the media: "I had a long six-hour discussion with the wrestlers. We have assured wrestlers that the probe will be completed by June 15 and chargesheets will be submitted. The election of WFI will be done by June 30."

He also stated that an Internal complaint committee of the Wrestling Federation will be formed which will be headed by a woman.

"All FIRs against wrestlers should be taken back. Wrestlers also requested that Brij Bhushan Singh, who has completed three terms and his associates should not be re-elected. Wrestlers will not hold any protest before June 15," he said.

(With inputs from ANI)