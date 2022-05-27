In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV on Friday, Olympic bronze medallist and Padma Shri awardee Yogeshwar Dutt shared his thoughts on the misuse of facilities at the Thyagraj Stadium, Delhi. An IAS couple Sanjeev Khirwar and Anu Dugga were transferred to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh respectively by the Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday after an Indian Express report revealed that they misused their authority. The couple reportedly ordered to close the stadium earlier than usual so that the couple could walk their dog at the facility.

'This demotivates the athletes,' says Yogeshwar Dutt on Thyagraj Stadium row

Speaking to Republic regarding the incident, Yogeshwar Dutt said, “I came to know about the development yesterday that there is an IAS officer who changed the timetable of athletes for walking. This will demotivate the athletes, however, I saw the news yesterday that he was transferred. This is a big thing for me as well as the athletes because it has never happened before that such immediate action was taken in such an incident. But I think whatever facilities the athletes are availing, it should be a free environment for them.”

The 39-year-old further explained how athletes have their own schedules and plans for practice and said, “Whether it is day or night, the athletes can practice anytime because athletes don’t have any schedule for practice. Those who want to win Olympic medals have their own planning, and they have their own training schedule. Whichever the stadiums or facilities are there, belongs to the players first. So, I think the officers should help motivate the players, instead of putting it down.”

Yogeshwar Dutt pinpoints difficulties faced by Indian athletes

Revealing his thoughts about how athletes in India are faced with the dual nature of such officials, Yogeshwar Dutt said, “The biggest problem in India is the fact that even international players who do jobs are constantly bothered by their senior officials. This is a common occurrence in our country that players are felicitated when they come home after winning medals but the officers change their attitude later. This shouldn’t happen and we should change our mentality”.

“The incident that took place at the Tyagraj Stadium was very unfortunate and shameful but the way the officer was transferred within a day is really commendable,” Yogheswar Dutt said. He further added that the immediate action will have lasting effects as incoming officers will think before doing anything like that.

Referring to his stint with the Haryana Police, the wrestler also added that he has seen officers who give their all to help athletes, noting that it should be the standard procedure.

Sports Authority of India coach wades into Delhi Stadium row

At the same time, Rakhi Tyagi, a Sports Authority of India (SAI) coach also shared her opinions and stated that such a big officer should have known what is correct and that whatever step has been taken against him is appropriate. It is pertinent to mention here that Yogeshwar Dutt is a renowned sports personality in India, as he won the bronze medal during the 2012 Summer Olympics in the 60kg category, followed by gold medals at the 2010 and 2014 Commonwealth Games.

(Image: PTI)