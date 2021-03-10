Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr To Fight In 2021 After Losses To Tyson Fury, Anthony Joshua

Former world heavyweight champions Andy Ruiz Jr and Deontay Wilder could clash by the end of this year. According to various reports, the two icons are in talks to meet in November or December as they both are looking to get back on the winning column after recent losses. Andy Ruiz Jr has not fought since losing his WBA, WBO and IFC titles to Anthony Joshua in a rematch two years ago., Meanwhile, Deontay Wilder has been out of action for more than a year since losing his WBC world title to Tyson Fury.

Boxing news: Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr to happen in 2021

With both current heavyweight champions Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury in talks to fight in a unification bout later this summer, World Boxing News claims that Ruiz and Wilder could trade hands before going after the world titles again. Reports even claim that the winner of Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr could challenge the winner of Anthony Joshua vs Tyson Fury by summer 2022. However, before fighting Wilder in winter, Ruiz will go up against Chris Arreola in April 2021.

The Mexican-American star took the boxing world by storm when he battered Joshua in their first clash at Madison Square Garden, giving him his first and only pro loss. And since losing in the rematch, Andy Ruiz Jr has been busy training and has even lost many pounds. Recently, the 31-year-old flaunted his slimmed physique, with reports claiming that he has lost more than 20-pounds while training with Eddie Reynoso and Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez.

Boxing promoter Al Haymon, who represents both Wilder and Ruiz, claimed that he can’t wait to see two of his biggest clients go against one another. The promoter is reportedly working on a comeback fight for Wilder against either Charles Martin or Robert Helenius this summer when the Bronze Bomber ends his exile.

Eddie Hearn on Deontay Wilder vs Andy Ruiz Jr

Matchroom Boxing’s Eddie Hearn recently spoke to ‘Little Giant Boxing,’ where he picked Andy Ruiz Jr to knock out Deontay Wilder in the mega clash. Hearn claimed that the Destroyer will give Wilder a one-sided defeated as he’s smart and has a better in-ring IQ. “Ruiz against Wilder? He [Ruiz Jr.] gives Wilder absolute fits in that fight. He would knock Wilder clean out. It would be so one-sided, that fight. So, one-sided,” Hearn added.

Image Source: AP, Andy Ruiz Jr/ Instagram